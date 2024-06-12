Philippine artists’ Independence Day works depict tension with China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Most of the artworks centered around the current tension between the Philippines and China over the West Philippine Sea, and the presence of Chinese influence in the country

MANILA, Philippines – From patriotic posts to memes and history fan fiction, Filipinos across different social media platforms shared how they celebrated the 126th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine Independence on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Among them are artists, who shared their creative takes commemorating the historic day.

Most of the art inspired by this year’s Independence Day centered around the current tension between the Philippines and China over the West Philippine Sea, and the presence of Chinese influence in the country.

“Hindipendence Day,” Tarantadong Kalbo captioned his work, featuring the flags of the United States and China. The two super powers are perceived to be establishing influence and dominance in the Asia-Pacific, including the Philippines, where China has been encroaching in the West Philippine Sea.

Bastinuod shared a piece that also highlighted the stand-off between China and the Philippines with the caption, “Sa manlulupig, di ka pasisiil” (Never shall invaders trample thy sacred shore).

Earlier in June, the Philippine Coast Guard condemned China after the latter attempted to block and harass a Philippine mission to evacuate a sick personnel. The PCG also bared how Chinese maritime personnel harassed Filipino scientists during a two-day marine scientific research in the area, where they revealed extensive coral damage.

Before this, there had been several instances when Chinese Coast Guard vessels hit Philippine vessels with water cannon and also shadowed vessels carrying civilians.

The artists answered the call, posting creative works depicting the current state of the country. Here are some of the artworks they shared in the public art chat room:

Art shared by Sat Ire in the public art chat room of the Rappler Communities app.

“Sa manlulupig, di ka pasisiil,” shared by Aaron Manaloto in the public art chat room of the Rappler Communities app.

Art shared by Noel in the public art chat room of the Rappler Communities app.

“Tunay nga bang malaya ang bansang Pilipinas?” shared by Earl Justine in the public art chat room of the Rappler Communities app.

Art shared by Nelmarkk in the public art chat room of the Rappler Communities app.



Art shared by Kyle Samson in the public art chat room of the Rappler Communities app.

