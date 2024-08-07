PH, Australia, Canada, US hold joint air, sea drills in West Philippine Sea 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.



MANILA, Philippines — The navies and air force units of the Philippines, Australia, Canada, and the United States are set to hold a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity from August 7 to 8, top generals of the four countries announced in a joint statement Wednesday, August 7.

The four will “operate together enhancing cooperation and interoperability between our armed forces” within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, according to a statement signed by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief General Romeo Brawner Jr., Australian Chief of Defense Force Admiral David Johnston AC Ran, Canadian Chief of Defense Staff General Jennie Carignan, and US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Samuel Paparo.

The AFP said the four countries will be operating in the western seaboard of the country, in areas under the Philippine military’s Western Command.

“Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and the United States uphold the right to freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect for maritime rights under international law, as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” said the four in a joint statement.

The AFP has yet to disclose the assets that are taking part in the two-day activity.

“The naval and air force units of participating nations will operate together enhancing cooperation and interoperability between our armed forces. The activity will be conducted in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other States,” the four countries said in the joint statement.

“We stand together to address common maritime challenges and underscore our shared dedication to upholding international law and the rules-based order. Our four nations reaffirm the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award as a final and legally binding decision on the parties to the dispute.”

Various Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCAs), of the bilateral or multilateral kind, have taken place in the West Philippine Sea since 2023. Most recently, the Philippines held two separate bilateral joint sails with the United States and then with Japan. A four-way MMCA has happened before, between the Philippines, Australia, Japan, and the US. Canada, in June 2024, joined an MMCA with the Philippines, Japan, and the US.

Of the four countries in this iteration of a multilateral MCA, it’s only Canada that the Philippines does not have a military agreement with. Manila has separate agreements with Washington, Canberra, and Tokyo to govern possible joint exercises on Philippine soil and vice versa.

But Ottawa is also eyeing a Visiting Forces Agreement-like deal with Manila.

These maritime drills have been taking place as the Philippine asserts its sovereign rights and sovereignty claims in the South China Sea, including inside its own exclusive economic zone, in the face of an expansionist China that claims almost all of the South China Sea as its own. — Rappler.com