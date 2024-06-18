Australia hits China for ‘pattern’ of ‘destabilizing behavior’ in South China Sea 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BRP SIERRA MADRE. The BRP Sierra Madre, a transport ship used as a military outpost of the Philippine Marines, marooned at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, on March 2014.

Australia says it stands by the Philippines 'in its response to... dangerous and illegal actions' by China ships in Ayungin Shoal

MANILA, Philippines – Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said on Tuesday, June 18, that China’s disruption of a Philippine resupply mission to the West Philippine Sea on June 17 was “an escalation in a pattern of deeply concerning and destabilizing behavior by China.”

The statement came just after Chinese Premier Li Qiang wrapped up a four-day visit to Canberra. It was the first visit of a Chinese premier since Beijing lifted trade sanctions and tariffs on Australian products.

“The Australian Government expresses its grave concern at, and stands by the Philippines in its response to, the dangerous and illegal actions by China’s vessels against Philippine vessels and crew taking part in a routine mission to Second Thomas Shoal, within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, on 17 June,” said Australia in a statement posted on the DFAT website.

On June 17, Chinese forces – from its navy, coast guard, and maritime militia – disrupted a routine mission to rotate troops and bring supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin or Second Thomas Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, hurting a Filipino soldier.

The China Coast Guard has claimed that the Philippines “caused a collision” with one of its vessels and that its personnel “boarded, inspected, and drove away” Philippine ships.

Australia’s DFAT said they were “deeply concerned by reports of the forcible boarding and towing of Philippine vessels and the seizure of equipment.”

Severely injured

On Tuesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed that a soldier from the Philippine Navy was “severely injured” because of China’s “intentional high-speed ramming.”

“This is an escalation in a pattern of deeply concerning and destabilizing behavior by China. This conduct endangers peace and security in the region, threatens lives and livelihoods, and creates risks of miscalculation and escalation,” said Canberra in its statement.

The DFAT added: “All states have a responsibility to adhere to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which is essential to peace and stability, including in the South China Sea.”

Australian Ambassador to Manila HK Yu earlier said that Canberra “shares the Philippines’ deep concern at dangerous & illegal actions by China’s vessels near Second Thomas Shoal, causing injury, damaging Philippines vessels, and endangering lives & regional stability. States must act consistently with international law, incl. UNCLOS.”

Australia is the Philippines’ strategic partner and is the only country with which Manila has a Status of the Visiting Forces Agreement. The Philippines also has a Visiting Forces Agreement with its treaty-ally, the United States.

During Li’s visit to Canberra, he met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with whom he had a “candid” high-level conversation. Albanese, in a news conference, said he “raised [Australia’s] issues in the Pacific.” – Rappler.com