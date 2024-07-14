Growing crime problem: Ayala Alabang residents plan case vs POGO tenants

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PROTEST. Concerned residents of Ayala Alabang Village organized a motorcade around on Saturday, July 13, through the streets where most of the suspected POGO tenants live.

Residents of the exclusive subdivision hold a motorcade to condemn the presence of POGO houses linked to alleged criminal activities in the area

MANILA, Philippines – Residents of upscale Ayala Alabang Village (AAV) are building a case against neighbors, whom they suspect are connected to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), with the landlords as possible respondents.

On Saturday, July 13, the concerned residents organized a motorcade in Ayala Alabang, through the streets where most of the suspected POGO tenants live. There were over 100 cars that participated in the motorcade.

The village, home to some of the country’s top 1%, has a growing crime problem. Residents note that incidents such as kidnapping and seeing armed bodyguards have become the norm in the upscale village.

There are currently 125 leased houses with suspicious activity being observed, while 19 properties that were built or are currently under construction are identified as being owned by alleged “dummy corporations” of Chinese nationals working in the POGO industry.

“We have a team of lawyers who are now gathering and studying evidence of violations, and once we have finished gathering the [pieces of] evidence, we will be filing cases in court,” Boying Soriano, a concerned AAV resident, told Rappler on Saturday, July 13.

Violations

AAV residents say POGO outlets have chosen the village to house their employees, finding a haven in its exclusivity. However, renting for staff housing is a violation of village rules, as Ayala Alabang only allows one family to be housed under one roof.

“My place, right beside me, is a POGO house, and it’s very obvious. You have all sorts of bodyguards that are heavily armed. The only thing that separates us is my wall,” Vic Valledor told the media.

Rental rates in AAV stand at P100,000 per room, so a five-bedroom house will be leased for P500,000. Residents say that suspected POGO elements tend to pay in cash, covering one to two years in advance.

“If you’re an empty nester, you’ll really be tempted,” Soriano said. “I know of a couple of friends who rented out their houses, and they’re now living in a condo. It makes sense commercially, but is it moral to do it? I’ve seen Chinese tenants declare only five inhabitants in one house, and then after two to three months, you’ll see around 30 living in one house. They will maximize the rental that they’re paying.”

Concerned residents are planning to name the landlords or shareholders of the corporation who bought the property as respondents. They are working with the Ayala Alabang barangay, the Office of the City Mayor, and the Ayala Alabang Village Association to build the case.

“[We’re preparing] mostly documentary evidence, reports of the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), and a few video films that were taken during the scene of the crime,” said Jun Gil. – Rappler.com