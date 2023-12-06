‘Thank you for surviving’: A story of a suicide survivor who passed the Bar

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Romar is one of 3,812 hopefuls who passed the 2023 Bar examinations–an achievement he owes to his younger self, who chose to fight on despite his struggles with mental health

Trigger warning: Suicide

MANILA, Philippines – “How could the other better versions of me exist had he given up?”

Thirty-year-old Romar Miranda found out on Tuesday, December 5, that he was one of 3,812 aspiring lawyers who passed the 2023 Bar examinations.

After hearing the good news, he paid tribute to a younger version of himself – one who survived a suicide attempt in 2017.

“Thank you for surviving even when I knew you really really didn’t want to. All the other better versions of us are proud of you and what you had to overcome,” he said in a Facebook post.

Romar was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and depression in 2013–an experience he kept from his family for around four years, fearing that they would not understand.

He discovered later on that opening up about his issues to his loved ones and with strangers on the internet helped him cope with life’s struggles.

“It was really helpful for me because those random internet strangers, even when they didn’t know me, understood me,” he told Rappler. “I shouted at the void of the online space and it answered me back.”

‘That flickering, struggling light’

On December 22, after years of struggle, Romar will be one of over 3,000 Bar passers who will sign the roll of attorneys.

What is it like getting to the finish line? For him, it was like a breath of fresh air.

“Law school, and life in general, is exhausting. It’s like I was drowning and knowing I passed was the shot of air through my lungs,” he said.

Romar did not plan on becoming a lawyer. If anything, he was preparing himself to become a physician, as he had a bachelor’s degree in biology from the Palawan State University.

However, he felt a calling to join the legal profession–one he said that he reluctantly heeded, but did not regret.

It was not an easy journey, but the soon-to-be attorney felt as if something in him refused to throw in the towel.

“Maybe there was something deep inside of me that refused to give up, to sink, and one way or the other, that flickering struggling light persevered,” he said. “That’s why I had to thank my past self that refused to give up. Because how could the other better versions of me exist had he given up?”

On coping mechanisms

For Romar, law school in general was a “mentally taxing” environment that demanded a lot of your attention, focus, and energy.

Preparing for the Bar exam was a different beast. He said that it was one of the “loneliest” experiences he had been through, as it was a journey that he had to traverse on his own.

In both instances, being with people who were on the same path made things easier for his mental health.

He recalled that back when he was in law school, some of his classmates would bring bread and coffee to early morning classes as a way of coping with the stress.

“We were a community. We were all struggling, but we had an understanding that we were struggling together. I am a product of that kindness and generosity,” he said.

What can aspiring lawyers do to deal with overwhelming emotions? “Just feel those feelings,” Romar said.

“If you’re going through something, or struggling, just let it pass through you and over you,” he said. “Of course it’s uncomfortable, but it’s just a feeling, and feelings always, always run out.”

The three-day Bar exams were held on September 17, 20, and 24, in 14 testing centers across the country. 10,816 candidates were expected to take the test, but only over 10,300 completed the exam.

This year’s passing rate was at 36.77%, which meant that there were nearly four successful examinees for every 10 exam takers. –Rappler.com

The Department of Health has national crisis hotlines to assist people with mental health concerns: 1553 (landline), 0966-351-4518, and 0917-899-USAP (8727) (Globe/TM); and 0908-639-2672 (Smart/Sun/TNT).