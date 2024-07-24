Colliding barges on Marikina River hit Pasig bridge

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Pushed by strong current, several barges on Marikina River hit the F. Manalo bridge in Pasig City on Wednesday afternoon, July 24, as heavy rain continues to pour down due to the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The bridge goes over Marikina River and connects Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Avenue in Pasig and Calle Industria in Quezon City.

The barges, flat-bottomed vessels that carry cargo through rivers and canals, were pushed by the strong current of Marikina River, which, as of 4.40 pm, has reached a water level of 20.7 meters. Local governments surrounding the river have imposed a forced evacuation of residents.

The Pasig government had advised residents of low-lying areas including Santolan, Dela Paz, Maybunga, and parts of Manggahan, to evacuate.