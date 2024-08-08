This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Photo from Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development

Local fisherfolk in Naic, Cavite, was forced to dismantle the roof cover of his boat since fishing is restricted.

The agriculture department validates that 28,373 fisherfolk are affected by the oil spill

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) estimated an income loss of P78.69 million for thousands of fisherfolk affected by the Bataan oil spill as of Wednesday, August 7.

The DA validated that 28,373 fisherfolk are affected out of the projected 46,090.

Since the oil spill in Bataan after oil tanker MT Terranova capsized and submerged on July 25, fishing had been banned in Limay, Bataan. Cavite had declared a no-catch zone on all shellfish products.

Bataan Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III recently placed the province under a state of calamity, estimating around 17,000 fisherfolk affected.

A state of calamity was also declared in several coastal towns in Cavite.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said 31,000 fisherfolk and vendors could expect a compensation of P350 a day until people regain confidence in buying fishery products.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources cautioned the public against consuming fish caught in areas where oil slicks have been observed.

The salvor is set to siphon the oil out of MT Terranova soon, after all fabricated metal caps have been installed on the tanker’s valves. The Philippine Coast Guard and salvor Harbor Star simulated the siphoning operations on Wednesday.

Aside from containment and community assistance, the Department of Justice is investigating the circumstances that led to the oil spill as well as the liable parties.

– Rappler.com