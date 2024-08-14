BIR files tax evasion complaint vs Mayor Alice Guo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The complaint stems from Guo's transfer of her Baofu shares, where she failed to pay P500,000 in taxes

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed a tax evasion complaint against Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who is at large.

BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. filed the complaint with the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday, August 14, on behalf of the commission. The commission also included Jack Uy, the buyer of Guo’s Baofu Land Development Incorporated shares, and Rachelle Joan Malonzo Carreon, Baofu’s corporate secretary, in the complaint.

The BIR’s complaint stemmed from Guo’s transfer of her shares of to Uy. After an investigation, the BIR found that when Guo transferred her shares, there were no capital gains tax (CGT) and documentary stamp tax (DST) paid in relation to the transaction. Lumagui said Guo allegedly failed to pay P500,000 in taxes.

Under tax rules, a person is required to pay capital gains tax when selling stocks of a private or close corporation. Meanwhile, documentary stamp tax is required in transactions like agreements to sell, deliveries or transfer of shares, among others.

The three now face a criminal complaint for alleged violation of section 254 of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) (attempt to evade or defeat tax) and section 255 of the NIRC (failure to file CGT and DST returns). Meanwhile, Carreon faces a separate complaint for alleged violation of section 250 (failure to file certain information returns).

“While the parties to the transfer are Guo and Uy, Carreon, as the Corporate Secretary of Baofu Inc. will also face the same criminal case for tax evasion due to her deliberate failure to report the non-payment and non-filing of CGT and DST returns to the BIR. She even verified under oath the General Information Sheet reflecting the transfer even if no taxes were paid and no returns were filed,” Lumagui said.

In addition, Lumagui said the bureau is auditing Guo’s business operations, but is still waiting for some documents to finalize its audit.

This is Guo’s second criminal complaint after a trafficking complaint was filed against her earlier due to her alleged ties with the raided Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) in her town. Guo has yet to be arrested until now despite the Senate arrest order against her for snubbing the upper chamber’s probe into illegal POGOs.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the mayor after she was found guilty of grave misconduct. The Ombudsman meted here the penalty of dismissal from service, with forfeiture of all her retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from reentering government service.

There’s no warrant of arrest yet against Guo because the DOJ has just submitted the trafficking complaint against Guo for resolution. This means that the prosecutors are almost done in deciding whether to bring the complaint to court or dismiss it. If the prosecutors indict Guo, the case will be filed in court, after which the court will decide whether to issue a warrant against the local official.

Guo is already on the Bureau of Immigration’s lookout bulletin order over her trafficking complaint. The Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order, however, is used for monitoring purposes only, and is not “a sufficient prohibition for a subject’s departure from the Philippines.” – Rappler.com