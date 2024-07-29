Gov’t to spend P9.5 million on each first aid site in tourist destinations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority has approved a budget of P47.5 million for the first batch of facilities in Boracay, La Union, Palawan, Bohol, Puerto Galera, and Siargao

MANILA, Philippines – The government is planning to build first aid facilities and booths in key tourist hotspots in the country, earmarking around P9.5 million to build both in each destination.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) has already approved an initial P47.5 million for the construction of the first 6 sites.

“The aim of the tourist first aid facility is to be able to provide the right type of care required of the destination,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco told reporters on Monday, July 29.

“The effort is to have an efficient, timely, and effective first response to tourist emergencies and to be able to handle these emergencies in a manner that would ensure our tourists that when they come to the Philippines, their health emergencies would be addressed at the soonest possible time without having to wait hours before they are brought to a tertiary facility,” she added.

The DOT, DOH, and TIEZA will put up first aid facilities and booths in key tourist destinations around the country.



This initiative of first aid facilities specifically for tourist spots – spearheaded by the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Department of Health (DOH), and TIEZA – is the first of its kind in the country.

There have been multiple reports where a hospital of a tourist destination is unprepared for certain incidents that happen in the area. (READ: Karen Davila shares unfortunate experience in Siargao after son’s surfing accident)

With the expected growth in tourism in the country, lawmakers have pointed out the need for medical facilities and resources in major destinations.

The proposed Tourist First Aid Facilities (TFAF) will be a two-story structure built in the middle of a tourist destination.

“The facility shall also serve a dual purpose of preventive care as it has a second floor that shall serve as the life guard station or a viewing deck to oversee the condition of tourists,” Frasco said.

FIRST AID FACILITIES. The two-story facility aims to cater to emergencies and if needed, be an avenue for tourists to be connected and be a jumping point for a transfer to nearby tertiary hospitals.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said that the facilities will be connected to big hospitals around the area. “We’re also thinking we can connect the facility by telemedicine to the hospital, so ang daming puwedeng gawin (there’s a lot we can do) to improve the idea.”

The DOH plans to deploy around three personnel to man each TFAF.

“One doctor, one nurse, and probably another assistant to the two of them,” Herbosa told reporters.

“They will be able to do something, even if it’s just a little, to actually activate an emergency response. Hindi naman doon gagamutin ‘yun (they will not get the full treatment there), usually [it’s] in another facility… this is the key in emergency, the immediate action.”

On top of the facility, solar-powered Tourist First Aid Booths will also be built on beachfronts. These booths will have first aid supplies, automated external defibrillators, a pullout stretcher, and a CCTV camera. While the booth will be automated, tourists will still be able to contact a responder either at the TFAF or a nearby hospital in case of emergencies.

AUTOMATED BOOTHS. The government is also planning to set up solar-powered Tourist First Aid Booths along beachfronts to provide immediate supplies to those who need it. Courtesy of DOT

Frasco said they are targeting to start building the first facility next month in La Union.

“We are hopeful we are able to complete the facilities by first quarter of next year,” she said. – Rappler.com