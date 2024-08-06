Garcia of ‘pabaon’ scandal moving for clemency, P407M fine still unpaid

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Garcia may still have a chance not to pay the fine if, after execution, the court determines that he is insolvent

MANILA, Philippines – Retired major general Carlos Garcia of the Arroyo-time military “pabaon” scandal is moving for an executive clemency, which can lead to a pardon if the president wills it, with a standing unpaid fine amounting to P407.8 million over bribery and money laundering convictions.

Garcia was released in August 2023 after spending 12 years in jail, his sentence deemed served because of Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) credits. If his sentence reduction credits are added, he theoretically served 24 years, when his maximum sentence was only 18 years. He was therefore deemed to have paid an additional 6 years jail time.

This is important to note because Garcia entered into a contentious plea bargain agreement with the Office of the Ombudsman in 2010, in which he pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of bribery and money laundering over charges of accepting monetary gifts as “pabaon” (provisions) for retiring generals, and then trying to travel overseas with wads of cash.

The controversial plea bargain agreement resulted in the impeachment and then the resignation of former Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez, among the first big moves of the late former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III in his anti-corruption campaign.

Because Garcia has served time and has, in fact, been released, he contends that he no longer needs to pay the fines: P1.5 million for money laundering, and P406.3 million for direct bribery. For money laundering, when the fine was imposed, the court said it can be “subsidiary imprisonment in case of insolvency.”

Garcia said that because he was in excess of served time, he has also already served the subsidiary imprisonment. For money laundering, Garcia said he has no means to pay for it because he already forfeited his properties when he entered into the plea bargain.

As this was happening, Garcia moved for executive clemency, which the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) is “considering” and which the current Ombudsman prosecutors are opposing, according to the Sandiganbayan’s resolution promulgated on July 30.

If the BPP, led by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, approves the clemency, it will recommend to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who then has the discretion to grant up to an absolute pardon that will totally extinguish criminal liability.

While that is still up in the air, the same July 30 Sandiganbayan resolution ruled that Garcia is still required to pay the two fines worth a combined P407.8 million.

For both the fines, the Sandiganbayan said the sheriff must first execute, or move to collect the fine, before the court can determine whether Garcia is really insolvent. Garcia had pleaded the court that P407.3 million is “impossible, inequitable, and unjust” because he had “lost all means to survive and earn money.”

The Sandiganbayan said: “The determination of whether or not the accused has properties to settle the fine imposed must be done through the execution of the judgment and report of the sheriff.”

The Sandiganbayan resolution was penned by Associate Justice Geraldine Faith Econg, and Associate Justices Edgardo Caldona and Arthur Malabaguio concurred. The head of the Ombudsman is former Sandiganbayan justice Samuel Martires, who was among those who approved Garcia’s plea bargain deal in 2011. – Rappler.com