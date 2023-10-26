Cyberlibel charges recommended vs Cebu doctor over posts against Gwen Garcia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIBEL. The Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Cebu indicted Cebu-based doctor Rowena Burden with 3 counts of cyberlibel over statements she made against Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia.

Cebu Prosecutor Reina Carmel Rivas says that there is no ground to charge Rowena Burden with cyberlibel in 9 out of her 12 social media posts against Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia

CEBU, Philippines – The Office of the Provincial Prosecutor (OPP) in Cebu recommended the filing of three counts of cyberlibel against physician Rowena Burden based on her posts on social media in September against Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia.

The OPP’s 18-page resolution was released on Wednesday, October 25.

This came after the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) filed 5 complaints before the OPP, using 12 of Burden’s posts as references to prove she violated the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

In the resolution, which was approved by Provincial Prosecutor Ludivico Vistal Cutaran and penned by Cebu Prosecutor Reina Carmel Rivas, only Burden’s posts on September 1, 4, and 5 were considered slanderous by nature.

In these posts, Burden said Garcia has “pathetic sexual proclivities,” accused her of hiring the sexual services of an actor, making sexual advances on personnel under her supervision, and causing the deaths of multiple people by letting the COVID-19 Delta variant enter the province.

Under the Revised Penal Code, an act is libelous if there is an allegation of a discreditable act, publication, identification of the person defamed, and malice.

Burden argued that the posts she made were qualified privileged communications, which were considered part of protected speech. This means that the posts were made with no malice.

The New York Times doctrine, which Rivas cited, states that the liability for defamation of a part public official may not be imposed in the absence of proof of “actual malice” on the part of the person making the libelous statement.

However, according to jurisprudence, the doctrine does not apply when the statement extends to the private life of the public figure. Rivas ruled that Burden’s post on Garcia’s sex life had nothing to do with her being governor.

“As the attack upon the private character of Garcia on matters which are not related to the discharge of her official functions, malice is deemed presumed from the defamatory nature of the statements,” said the resolution.

The prosecutor said that there was sufficient evidence to indict Burden for three counts of cyberlibel.

An indictment means that prosecutors found probable cause to file charges against a person. It does not mean that he or she is charged.

“There is, however, no ground to charge respondent for the nine (9) other posts she made over Facebook,” Rivas added.

What happens then?

Prosecution recommended a bail of P48,000 for each count of cyberlibel but the information has yet to be filed in court.

If and when the prosecutors file the information in court, Burden will be charged with the three counts of cyberlibel. The physician will still be able to file a motion for consideration.

“I actually hired already a new legal team from Bonifacio Global City in Manila…they sent an electronic mail to the OPP, asking for a motion for reconsideration,” Burden told Rappler in a phone interview on Thursday, October 26.

In October, Burden told Rappler that 20 complaints for cyber libel were filed against her by Garcia before the local prosecution office.

Rappler has reached out to the Office of the Governor for a comment on the issue. We will update this story once a statement has been given. – Rappler.com