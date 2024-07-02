PH, China mull resumption of Duterte-era joint coast guard committee 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHINESE HARASSMENT. The China Coast Guard brandishes weapons, uses sirens, and threatens Filipino soldiers already moored alongside the BRP Sierra Madre during a June 17, 2024 resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal.

Manila and Beijing say there is 'substantial progress on developing measures to manage the situation at sea, but significant differences remain'

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and China discussed the “possible resumption” of a Duterte-era Joint Coast Guard Committee (JCGC), during a bilateral meeting on issues in the South China Sea.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong met in Manila on Tuesday, July 2, for the 9th meeting of the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea.

“Noting recent incidents in the South China Sea, both sides recognized that there is a need to restore trust, rebuild confidence, and create conditions conducive to productive dialogue and interaction,” said the joint statement released by the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

It’s the first BCM meeting since China Coast Guard (CCG) personnel blocked, harassed, towed, and boarded Philippine Navy rubber boats during a military resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on June 17.

“The two sides discussed their respective positions on Ayungin Shoal and affirmed their commitment to de-escalate tensions without prejudice to their respective positions,” the two countries said in the release.

Manila and Beijing said there was “substantial progress on developing measures to manage the situation at sea, but significant differences remain.”

“Both sides agreed to continue discussions to find a mutually-acceptable resolution to the issues,” the joint statement added.

The JCGC was established as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the CCG signed during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s state visit to China in October 2016.

Manila and Beijing also signed an “Arrangement on Improving Philippines-China Maritime Communication Mechanisms” and “agreed to discuss further how to operationalize this mechanism,” the DFA said in the joint release.

The two countries also agreed to “continued discussions on the possibility of convening an academic forum among scientists and academics on marine scientific and technological cooperation.”

This would not be the first time for the Philippines and China to emphasize possible cooperation between its two coast guards during a BCM.

In the 8th BCM meeting hosted by Shanghai in January 2024, the two countries promised to improve “maritime communication mechanism” not just between diplomats but between their respective coast guards.

Likewise, discussions to improve communication mechanism in general are also not new. Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Beijing and Manila agreed to establish a hotline of sorts, to manage tensions in the South China Sea. But the DFA itself noted that in instances where tensions rose, China either did not pick up the phone or was slow to respond.

Tensions in the West Philippine Sea, or parts of the South China Sea that include the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), have gone up in the past year or so, particularly in flashpoints like Ayungin Shoal and Scarborough Shoal. – Rappler.com