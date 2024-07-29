Chinese fugitive caught in Benguet house linked to Harry Roque

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHINESE? Senator Risa Hontiveros says that Khon Moeurn is a false identity being used by a Chinese fugitive. Photo sourced by Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — The Cambodian caught in a house in Tuba, Benguet was not Cambodian after all, said Senator Risa Hontiveros, but a Chinese fugitive.

“The Cambodian passport held by the man is fake. He’s really Chinese and as per our Chinese informant, he’s a red notice fugitive, very high-level, and he has already defrauded 100,000 people,” Hontiveros said on Monday, July 29, as the Senate continued its inquiry into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs).

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) executed a mission order to “raid” a house in Barangay Poblacion in Tuba, Benguet, on Saturday, July 27. BI said it was acting on an information that one of the house occupants was a Chinese woman who’s a person of interest in the Bamban, Tarlac POGO investigation. The BI found instead a supposed Cambodian, Khuon Moeurn, and a Chinese woman Wang Keping, neither of whom was the target of the operation.

Harry Roque, who was spokesperson for former president Rodrigo Duterte, confirmed to the Senate that he “has interest” in the house. The house is owned by a corporation called PH2, which is in turn owned by Roque’s family corporation, Biancham Holdings and Trading. Roque said however, that the house has been leased to a Chinese national called Wan Yun.

“Tinirahan ko po yan nung ako po’y umalis ng gobyerno, and I do have an interest in the corporation that owns it. Pero, wala po sa akin ang possession ng bahay na yan,” said Roque.

(I once lived in that house when I left the government, and I do have an interest in the corporation that owns it. But I do not have possession of that house.)

When BI agents got there, they apprehended the Cambodian who turned out to be Chinese because he could not present the proper documents for his stay in the Philippines. They also apprehended the female Chinese who was with him on the basis of harboring an illegal alien.

BI confirmed to the Senate that they had neither a search warrant nor an arrest warrant, which Roque continuously pointed out as a violation of constitutional rights.

This shows the quandary of law enforcement in cracking down on POGO suspects. If they apply for a warrant, they risk a leak or waiting too long that the suspects already flee. But if they conduct an operation without a warrant, they court legal trouble such as violation of the Bill of Rights.

Former presidential spokesman Atty. Harry Roque, attends the resumption of the senate investigation on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), on July 29, 2024.

‘May naninira sa akin’

“Nang sinabi nila na sinalakay ang bahay ko at may mga wanted na mga POGO bosses doon, eh ako po’y talagang nag-conclude na meron talagang pilit na naninira sa akin,” Roque said during the Senate hearing, which got heated up between him and Hontiveros. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian had to intervene and told Roque that if he “disrespects” Hontiveros one more time, “I will cite you in contempt.”

(When they said my house was raided because there were wanted POGO bosses there, I concluded that there really was a demolition job against me.)

Biancham was incorporated by Roque, his wife Mylah, his former law firm partner Joel Butuyan, and two others. Roque’s former assistant, Alberto Rodulfo (Ar) Dela Serna, was a qualifying stockholder. It means that these were stockholders with minimal shares, and tapped only to comply with the requirement that there should be five stockholders. Roque said that because a one-person corporation is now allowed, he is on his way to buying out everybody in Biancham.

Dela Serna is the aide whom Roque sponsored for a visa to Europe in 2023. Dela Serna was present in Monday’s hearing and he said his visa documents were found in the Lucky South 99 POGO in Porac, Pampanga because he used to be a boarder there while attending a flying school in the province.

Dela Serna said he did not know that there was a POGO there, and that he lodged for free because he requested Katherine Cassandra Li Ong or Cassy Li Ong to be able to board rent-free. Prompted by Hontiveros’ interpellation, Dela Serna said he knew Ong through Roque.

Ong may be the next most hunted after Guo. Ong, who is now in Singapore according to the BI, is an owner of a POGO called Xinsheng which preceded Lucky South. For Lucky South, Ong appears in some Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) documents as having transacted for them.

It was also Ong who got Roque as a lawyer to Whirlwind Corporation, the real estate firm that leased its Porac compound to Lucky South. Roque maintains he is a lawyer only for Whirlwind, and not for the Lucky South POGO even though an organizational chart names him as legal representative.

A copy of Katherine Cassandra Li Ong’s Pagcor form. Photo from the Office of Senator Risa Hontiveros

Ong, Cunanan and Roque

According to Pagcor chief Alejandro Tengco, Ong had said before that the fee meant to be remitted to Pagcor by Lucky South, totaling $900,000, had been pocketed by their consultant, Dennis Cunanan.

Cunanan is a former government official who had been convicted for his role in the pork barrel scam. He is the common link for the Porac and Bamban, Tarlac POGOs. On Monday, Cunanan appeared in the Senate for the first time where he confirmed he consulted for the Tarlac and Pampanga POGOs, but denied that he pocketed the Pagcor fee.

“If that happened, there are only two things that can happen to me, either I am dead by now, or two, I may have a court case already happening,” said Cunanan. Senator Jinggoy Estrada paid much attention to Cunanan because the latter testified against him during the pork barrel scam trial.

Play Video

Roque is still linked to the accusation against Cunanan. It was the former presidential spokesperson who had accompanied Ong to meet with Pagcor’s Tengco to complain that Cunanan has not been remitting Lucky South’s fees. Roque said that this did not mean he lawyered for Lucky South because he just accompanied Ong to a meeting with Pagcor.

Hontiveros said: “Ayaw niyo mang aminin na abugado kayo ng POGO, malinaw na abugado kayo ng taga-areglo ng POGO.” (You may not want to admit that you’re a lawyer for the POGO, it is clear that you are a lawyer for a POGO fixer.)

Hontiveros pointed out that Lucky South was already raided in 2022 before the recent 2024 raid. Hontiveros asked Roque why he would want to be involved in a POGO that already has a shady record.

“Wala naman akong nalaman na na-raid sila noon dahil nakilala ko sila matapos ang eleksyon noong 2022,” said Roque.

(I did not know they were raided, because I met them after the elections in 2022.) – Rappler.com