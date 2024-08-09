Christian broadcaster Harold Sala, revered in Philippines, dies at 87

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Harold Sala, who lived in the Philippines in the 1970s, is known for his ‘Guidelines for Living’ programs on radio and television

MANILA, Philippines – Harold Sala, a Christian pastor known for his pioneering broadcasts in the Philippines and around the globe, died at the age of 87, his nonprofit organization announced.

Guidelines International Ministries, which Sala founded, announced that he “passed into the presence of Jesus” on Tuesday, August 6.

“His unwavering faith and dedication is remembered through his work as founder of Guidelines International Ministries. Dr. Sala’s ‘Guidelines for Living’ program, the first and longest-running daily five-minute Christian radio broadcast, continues to inspire countless lives worldwide today. His legacy endures through every message of hope, pointing others to Jesus,” the organization said.

Born on July 15, 1937, Sala was a revered Christian broadcaster whose radio and television programs inspired millions in countries like the Philippines.

His Guidelines for Living was “the first and longest running daily five-minute program in Christian radio,” while his Guidelines for Family Living television program aired in the United States and the Philippines for 15 years.

Sala and his family lived in the Philippines for two years, from 1974 to 1976, as they fortified their media ministry.

He came to the Southeast Asian country at the invitation of Bob Bowman of Far East Broadcasting Company, who asked him “to come to Manila, Philippines, to help with English broadcasting,” according to his website profile. It was then that “the decision was made to enter media missions full-time.”

“Two years in the Philippines were filled with ministry throughout the country and Guidelines broadcasts expanding in the Philippines and by shortwave into China, Russia, and Latin America. But the logistics of mailing reel to reel tapes of Guidelines for Living to the hundreds of radio stations in the US proved unworkable from Asia,” his profile read.

“Guidelines International Ministries made its permanent home in Orange County, California in 1976. This also began an era of 15 years of the television production of Guidelines for Family Living broadcast in the US and Philippines,” it added.

In a New Year reflection for Starweek Magazine on December 30, 2001, Sala looked back at his family’s time in the Philippines — and jumped off from this experience as he tackled the road maps of life.

“In the 70s, my family and I lived in the Philippines. On more than one occasion, we set out with picnic basket and a road map only to discover that the road which appeared to be a paved highway on the map was only a dusty, jungle trail which would have challenged a four-wheel drive vehicle,” Sala recalled.

“That’s the way life is,” he said. “Your road map is not always consistent with reality. The superhighway of plans turns into a jungle trail of frustration and road blocks.

“It is comforting to know that what happens in the New Year will not take God by surprise. When tomorrow arrives with its uncertainties and frustrations, its pain and even sorrow, God will be standing there to give you comfort and guidance and extend His grace and mercy to you,” he added. – Rappler.com