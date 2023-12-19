Siyam na Salita sa Christmas: S

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

May Emmanuel na matatanganan na. At may Panginoong tayo ang nilalaman ng puso.

(Ang 9-na-bahaging serye ng pagninilay na ito ay handog ng Office for Mission and Identity ng Ateneo de Manila University. Ito ay ibinabahagi ng Rappler bilang paghahanda sa Kapaskuhan. Nasa ikalawang bahagi ng artikulo ang English translation ng pagninilay na ito.)

Nakatanggap ka na ba ng aginaldo,

Hindi hiniling subalit nang buksan, naibigan?

Naantig nga ang iyong puso.

Nasorpresa, batid mong ikaw ay pinahahalagahan.

Ganoon ang sorpresa ng Pasko.

Siyang pinakamainam na ating natanggap.

Hindi nga natin lubos na matanto.

Pagmamahal Niyang tunay, wagas at ganap.

Sorpresa! Ang Mesiyas ay narito.

Hindi malayo, kundi kasama nating maglakbay.

Pinatotohanan nga niya ito:

Karapatdapat at natatangi tayo na kanyang pakay.

May ilalahad itong sorpresa.

Tulutan ang sarili sa katotohanang taglay nito.

May Emmanuel na matatanganan na.

At may Panginoong tayo ang nilalaman ng puso.

Nine Words for Christmas: S

Have you ever received a gift

That’s unexpected but when opened, wanted?

Your heart began to shift.

Surprised, you learned you are beloved.

Christmas is that kind of surprise.

Certainly the best we have been bestowed.

We are filled with so many whys.

And the answer: God’s love overflowed.

Surprise! The Savior is here.

Not far away, but present in our very journey.

His birth indeed makes it clear.

We are cared for, cherished and deemed worthy.

Let this surprise fully unfold.

Allow yourself to bask in the truth it uncovers.

There is an Emmanuel to behold.

And there is a Lord, the greatest of all lovers.

– OMI Ateneo de Manila University/Rappler.com

This article was first published on the Ateneo de Manila University website.

Here are more reflections and stories about Christmas in the Philippines