WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, August 19, 2024

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, August 19, 2024, due to Taal volcanic smog or vog

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, August 19, due to volcanic smog or vog from Taal Volcano in Batangas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology previously said Taal Volcano’s sulfur dioxide levels have remained elevated since 2021. High SO2 levels can trigger the formation of vog, which may affect people’s health.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

Metro Manila

Las Piñas City – all levels (public and private)

Muntinlupa City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private), starting 10 am

Parañaque City – all levels (public and private)

Pasay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private), starting 11 am

Calabarzon

– Rappler.com