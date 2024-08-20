WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 21, 2024

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, August 21, due to volcanic smog or vog from Taal Volcano in Batangas.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology previously said Taal Volcano’s sulfur dioxide levels have remained elevated since 2021. High SO2 levels can trigger the formation of vog, which may affect people’s health.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
Calabarzon
- Laguna
- Pagsanjan – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Santa Cruz – all levels (public and private)
- Rizal
Wednesday was supposed to be a special non-working day in the Philippines for Ninoy Aquino Day, but President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. moved its observance to Friday, August 23. – Rappler.com
