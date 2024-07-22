Philippine News
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 22, 2024

Rappler.com

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, July 22, 2024, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, July 22, due to expected rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The southwest monsoon is being enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm Carina (Gaemi), which remains over the Philippine Sea.

Some private schools already began their academic year 2024-2025, while public schools will start classes on July 29.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Metro Manila
Calabarzon
Central Luzon
Mimaropa
  • Romblon province

