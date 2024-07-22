WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 22, 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, July 22, 2024, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, July 22, due to expected rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The southwest monsoon is being enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm Carina (Gaemi), which remains over the Philippine Sea.

Some private schools already began their academic year 2024-2025, while public schools will start classes on July 29.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Malabon City – all levels

Calabarzon

Cavite province – all levels

Central Luzon

Bataan – all levels

Mimaropa

Romblon province Odiongan – all levels



– Rappler.com