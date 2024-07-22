Philippine News
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, July 23, 2024, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, July 23, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Metro Manila
Calabarzon
Central Luzon
  • Bataan – all levels (public and private)
  • Pampanga – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
  • Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (private)

