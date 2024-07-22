WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, July 23, 2024, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, July 23, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Cavite province – all levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

Bataan – all levels (public and private)

Pampanga – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)

Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (private)

– Rappler.com