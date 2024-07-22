WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

SUMMARY
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, July 23, 2024, due to bad weather
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, July 23, due to rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City – all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private)
- City of Manila – preschool to senior high school (private)
- Navotas City – all levels (public and private)
- Parañaque City – all levels (public and private)
- San Juan City – all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Cavite province – all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Bataan – all levels (public and private)
- Pampanga – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
- Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (private)
