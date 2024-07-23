WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, July 24, 2024, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, July 24, due to heavy rain from either the enhanced southwest monsoon or Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Batangas province Cuenca – all levels (public and private) Lian – all levels (public and private)

Cavite province – all levels (public and private)

Laguna Biñan City – all levels (public and private) Calamba City – all levels (private); Brigada Eskwela for public schools can also be postponed San Pedro City – all levels (public and private)

Rizal Binangonan – all levels (public and private) Tanay – all levels (public and private)



Ilocos Region

Ilocos Sur Magsingal – all levels (public and private)



– Rappler.com