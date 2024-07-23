Philippine News
Philippine News
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, July 24, 2024, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, July 24, due to heavy rain from either the enhanced southwest monsoon or Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Metro Manila
Calabarzon
  • Batangas province
    • Cuenca – all levels (public and private)
    • Lian – all levels (public and private)
  • Cavite province – all levels (public and private)
  • Laguna
    • Biñan City – all levels (public and private)
    • Calamba City – all levels (private); Brigada Eskwela for public schools can also be postponed
  • Rizal
    • Binangonan – all levels (public and private)
    • Tanay – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
  • Ilocos Sur
    • Magsingal – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

southwest monsoon