WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Wednesday, July 24, 2024, due to bad weather
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Wednesday, July 24, due to heavy rain from either the enhanced southwest monsoon or Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Metro Manila
- Las Piñas City – all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private)
- Muntinlupa City – all levels (public and private)
- Navotas City – all levels (public and private)
- Parañaque City – all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Batangas province
- Cavite province – all levels (public and private)
- Laguna
- Biñan City – all levels (public and private)
- Calamba City – all levels (private); Brigada Eskwela for public schools can also be postponed
- San Pedro City – all levels (public and private)
- Rizal
- Binangonan – all levels (public and private)
- Tanay – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Sur
- Magsingal – all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com
