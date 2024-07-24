Philippine News
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, July 25, 2024

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Thursday, July 25, 2024, amid flooding and landslides due to the enhanced southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, July 25, after the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat brought intense rain that triggered massive floods and landslides.

The southwest monsoon is being enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Metro Manila
Bicol
  • Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private), until Friday, July 26
Central Luzon
  • Bataan – all levels (public and private)
  • Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
  • Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (private)
Ilocos Region

