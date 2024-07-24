WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, July 25, 2024

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Thursday, July 25, after the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat brought intense rain that triggered massive floods and landslides.
The southwest monsoon is being enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City – all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private)
- Mandaluyong City – all levels (public and private)
- Quezon City – all levels (public and private)
- San Juan City – all levels (public and private)
- Taguig City – all levels (public and private)
Bicol
- Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private), until Friday, July 26
Central Luzon
- Bataan – all levels (public and private)
- Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (private)
Ilocos Region
- Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)
