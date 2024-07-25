Philippine News
Philippine News
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, July 26, 2024

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, July 26, 2024, following the monsoon rain and flooding

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, July 26, as they deal with the effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) is still enhancing the southwest monsoon, even though it already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Metro Manila
Bicol
Calabarzon
  • Laguna
Central Luzon
  • Bataan – all levels (public and private)
  • Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
  • Pampanga
  • Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (private)
  • Tarlac province
    • Capas – all levels (public and private)
    • Concepcion – all levels (public and private)
    • Paniqui – all levels (public and private)
    • Tarlac City – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region

– Rappler.com

southwest monsoon