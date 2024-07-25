WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, July 26, 2024

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, July 26, as they deal with the effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.
Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) is still enhancing the southwest monsoon, even though it already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
LUZON
Metro Manila
- Caloocan City – all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private)
- Navotas City – all levels (public and private)
- Pasig City – all levels (public and private)
Bicol
- Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)
Calabarzon
- Laguna
- Biñan City – all levels (public and private)
- San Pedro City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Bataan – all levels (public and private)
- Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
- Pampanga
- San Fernando City – all levels (public and private)
- Angeles City – face-to-face classes in all levels (private)
- Tarlac province
- Capas – all levels (public and private)
- Concepcion – all levels (public and private)
- Paniqui – all levels (public and private)
- Tarlac City – all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- La Union – all levels (public and private)
- Pangasinan – all levels (public and private)
- Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com
