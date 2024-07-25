WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, July 26, 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, July 26, 2024, following the monsoon rain and flooding

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, July 26, as they deal with the effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) is still enhancing the southwest monsoon, even though it already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Bicol

Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Laguna Biñan City – all levels (public and private) San Pedro City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)



Central Luzon

Ilocos Region

La Union – all levels (public and private)

Pangasinan – all levels (public and private)

Dagupan City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com