WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 29, 2024

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Monday, July 29, 2024

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Monday, July 29, either due to rain from the southwest monsoon or to give residents more time to recover from recent floods and landslides.

The areas listed below are aside from the public schools identified by the Department of Education as unable to start classes on Monday.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Pasig City – all levels (public and private)

Calabarzon

Ilocos Region

La Union Agoo – all levels (public and private) Aringay – all levels (public) Bacnotan – all levels (public and private) Bagulin – all levels (public) Balaoan – all levels (public and private) Bangar – all levels (public and private) Bauang – all levels (public and private) Caba – all levels (public and private) Luna – all levels (public and private) San Gabriel – all levels (public and private) San Juan – all levels (public) Santo Tomas – all levels (public and private) Sudipen – all levels (public and private) Tubao – all levels (public and private)



