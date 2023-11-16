WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, November 17, 2023

SUMMARY
Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, November 17, 2023, due to rain from the shear line
MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, November 17, as the shear line is causing heavy rain in parts of the country.
This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.
VISAYAS
Central Visayas
- Bohol – all levels (public and private)
- Cebu province
- Barili – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Liloan – all levels (public and private)
- Minglanilla – all levels (public and private)
- Talisay City – preschool to senior high school (public)
- Negros Oriental – preschool to senior high school (public and private)
– Rappler.com
