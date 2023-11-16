WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, November 17, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Friday, November 17, 2023, due to rain from the shear line

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Friday, November 17, as the shear line is causing heavy rain in parts of the country.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

VISAYAS

Central Visayas

Bohol – all levels (public and private)

Cebu province Barili – preschool to senior high school (public and private) Liloan – all levels (public and private) Minglanilla – all levels (public and private) Talisay City – preschool to senior high school (public)

Negros Oriental – preschool to senior high school (public and private)

– Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER