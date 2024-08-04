Only 6 out of 176 LGU climate change adaptation projects approved since 2015

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLIMATE JUSTICE. File photo shows participants in the Climate Justice Walk cross the San Juanico Bridge to Tacloban City on November 7, 2023.

The Commission on Audit says that 'challenges persist in translating national climate policies into the tangible development plans at national and local levels'

MANILA, Philippines – Only six out of the total 176 climate change adaptation projects proposed by local government units between 2015 and 2022 were approved for funding under the People’s Survival Fund (PSF).

In a report released on July 29, the Commission on Audit (COA) found that 170 or 96.6% of total proposals collected were found to be ineligible and were rejected. This discovery was made as state auditors review the performance of the National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP), a 17-year project that runs from 2011 to 2028.

COA said that despite four years before the project’s conclusion, “challenges persist in translating national climate policies into tangible development plans at national and local levels.”

The projects were supposed to be funded under PSF, which allotted a minimum annual budget of P1 billion for LGUs and other local community organizations in a bid to help increase climate resilience and optimize mitigation opportunities, among others.

Four of the approved projects were from LGUs in Mindanao while one in Luzon and one in Visayas.

According to COA, the high rejection rate could be attributed to the strict documentary requirements, the inadequate technical capacities and awareness of proponents, and the irregular calls for proposals from LGUs.

State auditors found that instead of issuing two notices of calls for proposals each year, in January and July, the PSF Board only made three calls for proposals – in 2015, 2016, and 2017. The Climate Change Commission, according to COA, acknowledged the need for regular calls “to increase uptake for the fund.”

COA also found out that there was also a lack of awareness among civil society regarding the PSF, nor the necessary requirements or projects that could be funded. For example, COA said that some proposals were found to be “not responsive to long-term adaptation intervention.”

Addressing the concerns, PSF said that its latest call for proposals issued in February 2023 already led to the grant of five projects amounting to P539.44 million. – Rappler.com