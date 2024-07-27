Philippine Coast Guard confirms ‘minimal’ oil leak from MT Terranova

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OIL SPILL. Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) respond to a maritime incident involving Motor Tanker Terra Nova that capsized and eventually submerged 3.6 nautical miles east off Lamao Point in Limay, Bataan, on July 25, 2024. The distressed vessel was carrying 1.4 metric tons of industrial fuel oil with Iloilo as its port of destination.

(1st UPDATE) The situation remains manageable as 'the tanker itself is still intact,' says the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confirmed that the sunken MT Terranova is leaking “minimal” amounts of oil from valves, though the situation remains “manageable” as much of the tanker remains intact underwater.

“As observed, it’s not yet alarming since only a little is coming out and the tanker itself is still intact,” PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said in Filipino during a press conference on Saturday, July 27.

Balilo said that divers from Harbor Star Shipping Services conducted an initial assessment of the ship earlier on Saturday and found leaks coming from the tanker’s valves. The PCG could not immediately confirm the number of leaks found or the amount of oil already spilled.

The PCG also said the oil spill has grown to between 12 to 14 kilometers long, based on an aerial survey report by the Philippine Space Agency and reports on the ground. However, because the oil found was not too dark, it’s possible that the oil spill includes a mix of both operational oil from the ship and industrial fuel oil from its cargo.

Local governments have also been told to brace for the effects of the oil spill. Based on the current trajectory of the oil spill, it could possibly affect communities in Bataan and Cavite.

Saturday’s diving team had been on standby since Friday, July 26, but waited for the weather and sea condition to improve before continuing the operation.

Oil tanker MT Terranova was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank on Thursday, July 25, off Bataan province. The PCG said that attempts are now underway to recover its cargo before it causes a wider oil spill.

Shogun Ships Company Incorporated, owner of the sunken ship, has tapped Harbor Star Shipping Services to salvage the tanker and respond to the oil spill. Harbor Star was also among the companies that responded to the Mindoro oil spill in 2023 caused by the sinking of oil tanker MT Princess Empress.

Optimistically, the PCG estimates that it could complete siphoning within seven days, considering the oil tanker sank in shallow waters.

However, Balilo said that under the “worst-case scenario,” the oil spill could stretch all the way into the vicinity waters of Parañaque, Manila, Navotas, Bulacan, and Pampanga. The coast guard has already deployed oil containment booms.

According to Limay Mayor Nelson David, around 400 to 500 liters of the vessel’s engine fuel leaked out. Authorities have observed an oil slick in the area, although there are no reports yet if the industrial fuel oil of the tanker was already spilling.

“There’s nothing to worry about, but we would not be complacent,” PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said in Filipino on Friday, July 26.

“We are still preparing for the worst-case scenario to address the potential negative impact to the marine environment.” – Rappler.com