COA affirms P27-M disallowance vs Peping Cojuangco, other ex-PhilSOC officials

The case involves funds transferred by the Philippine Sports Commission to the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee for the SEA Games in 2005

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has affirmed its notice of disallowance (ND) on P27.22 million in fund transfers from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PhilSOC) for the 2005 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

COA denied the petition of former PhilSOC president Jose “Peping” Cojuangco Jr. and former officials Stephen Hontiveros, Jose Capistrano Jr., and Ernesto Ortiz Luis.

The decision was signed by COA chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba and commissioners Roland Café Pondoc and Mario Lipana.

In November 2009, COA issued a notice of suspension (NS) in relation to P27,224,245.24 transferred by PSC to PhilSOC for the 2005 SEA Games. As PhilSOC officials failed to settle the NS, COA issued an ND in November 2015.

In the absence of an appeal from the former PhilSOC officials, COA issued a notice of finality of decision on August 4, 2016, and an order for execution a month later.

The petitioners argued that they were denied due process, as the COA issuances were served to the PSC chairperson who forwarded the documents to them. They said that because of this, they were deprived of the opportunity to explain the disallowed expense items.

They also argued that state auditors applied government accounting standards for liquidation but PhilSOC was a private entity that was bound by its memorandum of agreement with the PSC.

In denying the petition, COA said that the NS, ND, and NFD constitute “an exercise of their right to be heard” and as such, “their contention that they were denied due process, is misplaced.”

On the use of government accounting standards on a nongovernmental organization, COA said, “The fund involved is a government fund transferred to PhilSOC for the 2005 SEA Games; hence, the government accounting standards shall apply.”

It added, “Even if the fund was transferred to a non-governmental entity, it retained its character as government fund and, as such, was subject to the fundamental principles governing the financial transactions and operations of any government agency.”

The Philippines hosted the 23rd SEA Games in 2005. PhilSOC was formed years earlier in preparation for the regional event. – Rappler.com