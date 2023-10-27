COA grants overtime pay claim of Senate’s janitorial contractor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Clearly, the contracts intend that OT services should be compensated as mandated by labor law,' said the COA Commission Proper, which also noted the company's provision of documents to support its claim

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit (COA) has granted the claim of a janitorial company against the Philippine Senate, paving the way for its compensation for unpaid overtime work.

The COA Commission Proper granted the claim of Philcare Manpower Services Incorporated for compensation for unpaid overtime services it had provided to the Senate’s various offices, bureaus, committees, and service units from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2014 and January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2017.

“Clearly, the contracts intend that OT services should be compensated as mandated by labor law. Therefore, Philcare’s money claim should be granted since its janitors rendered OT services during the months of December 2014, November and December 2016, and December 2017, which were sufficiently supported by document,” the COA said, noting the Senate’s decision not to contest the claim.

“Considering that Philcare’s claim’s is duly supported with documents and it has been acknowledged by the Senate and favorably recommended by the Cluster Director, 35 this Commission grants this petition in the total gross amount of P751,302.53 less the mandatory deductions,” it added.

In its claim filed with the COA, Philcar said that the Senate offices had requested the overtime janitorial services which were approved by the Senate secretary.

Philcare paid its employees their due wages but it could not collect payment from the Senate because of several factors, triggered by delays in gathering the individual Daily Time Records of the janitors who worked overtime.

Because of this delay, the Senate could not release the payment to Philcare since the approved overtime rates were unbooked obligations, meaning, they had no budgetary allocations at the time.

On May 13, 2015, then-Senate secretary Oscar Yabes sought permission from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to charge the unbooked overtime services against the current year’s appropriations but the request was denied for being unconstitutional.

When the Senate and the DBM asked the COA to allow the release of payment, COA rejected the request, on the ground that they were not the real parties in interest of the petition.

On December 12, 2018, the Philcare filed its petition asking COA to authorize the payment of its employees’ overtime work, noting full compliance with the required support documents. The Senate did not contest the claim.