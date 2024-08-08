Court of Appeals freezes Apollo Quiboloy’s bank accounts, properties

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The freeze order also covers Quiboloy's Kingdom of Jesus Christ and Swara Sug Media Corporation which owns the SMNI franchise

MANILA, Philippines – The Court of Appeals (CA) has ordered the freezing of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy‘s assets and properties.

The appellate court granted the petition filed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) seeking to freeze the preacher’s bank accounts and properties.

Quiboloy is wanted for child and sexual abuse and human trafficking. There are also standing warrants of arrest against him, but he has yet to be arrested by authorities.

The CA ordered the freezing of at least 10 bank accounts under Quiboloy’s name, seven real properties, and five motor vehicles. The freeze order also included Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and Swara Sug Media Corporation which owns Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI)’s franchise:

KOJC: 47 bank accounts, 16 real properties, and 16 motor vehicles

Swara Sug: 17 bank accounts, five real properties, and 26 motor vehicles

Under Section 10 of Republic Act No. 9160 or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001, a person or entity’s bank accounts, real properties, and personal assets may be frozen if authorities find sufficient reason to do so. Once done, they cannot use their assets and properties until the order expires.

The CA’s freeze order takes effect immediately and lasts for 20 days, unless extended by the court.

Other people and entities included in the order are:

Children’s Joy Foundation Inc.

Maria Teresita Dandan

Helen Panilag

Paulene Canada

Cresente Canada

Ingrid Canada

Sylvia Cemañes

Jackielyn Roy

Alona Santander

Marlon Acobo

Earlier this year, the Senate ordered Quiboloy’s arrest for “unduly refusing to appear” before the upper chamber for the inquiry into his alleged human rights abuses. The Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality is probing Quiboloy’s alleged crimes and abuses.

Aside from local cases, Quiboloy is also wanted in the United States for sexual trafficking. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in a US District Court in Santa Ana, California in 2021, and landed on the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list. – Rappler.com