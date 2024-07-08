Davao police chief, station commanders sacked in unprecedented shakeup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The major shakeup in the Davao City Police Office involves more than 30 police officials in the city, including the acting city police chief, and throughout the region

DAVAO, Philippines – In an unprecedented move, the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the Davao Region replaced Davao City’s police chief as well as all station commanders under him. They were replaced by police officers from other provinces.

The major shakeup in the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the first of its kind in its history, involved more than 30 police officials in the city, including the acting city police chief, and throughout the region.

Major Catherine Dela Rey, PNP-Davao regional spokesperson, confirmed the major reshuffling, adding that the decision to implement the major reshuffling was part of the responsibilities of the police director in the region, Brigadier General Nicolas Torre.

Torre appointed Colonel Lito Patay as the new Davao City police director, replacing acting city police chief Rolindo Soguilon.

In June, Torre replaced Brigadier General Aligre Martinez as the PNP director for the Davao region, days after several dozen Davao City-based police personnel, including seven station commanders, were reassigned to the PNP Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section.

The following police station commanders, holding the ranks of captain and major, were also relieved and reassigned:

Major Jonnie Bonguyan

Major Marc Calustre

Major Kevin Garing

Major Marvin Hugos

Major Mark Lester Jalon

Major Ramil Rivera

Major Manuel Salgado

Major Nelso Violan

Captain Ferdinand Sonza

Major Alberto Abella

Major Jake Goles

Major Carol Jabagat

Major Antonio Luy Jr.

Major Jake Tilcag

Major Michael Uyanguren

Captain Francisco Catabas

Captain Julius Edpalina

Captain Ronald Henson

Reports reaching Newsline Philippines said three police officials in the Island Garden City of Samal, including city police director Major Sheryl Bautista, were also relieved.

Bautista was assigned as the police precinct commander in Toril, while her deputies, Major Leo Arvin Alce and Major Efren Barredo, were named as the chiefs of the Bunawan police precinct and Maa police precinct, respectively.

A relieved officer remarked, “Mas maayo pa ang bagyo naa pay warning kami diritso (The storm is better because at least it comes with a warning, while we got reassigned abruptly).”

The order from Torre was signed by Colonel Richard Bad-ang, the former DCPO chief who now heads the PNP’s Regional Personnel and Records Management Division. – Rappler.com