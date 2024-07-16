Dengue cases rise amid rainy season, over 90,000 recorded in first half of 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DENGUE CARRIER. An Aedes mosquito, which is the carrier of malaria, encephalitis, dengue, nipa and zika virus.

From January 1 to June 29, 90,119 cases have been tallied nationwide and 233 dengue-related deaths were recorded – this is 17% higher compared with infections from the same period in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) said there was a 30% increase in dengue cases in the country since the rainy season began in May.

The DOH provided the following data on dengue cases in the country from May 19 to June 19:

6,323 cases from May 19 to June 1

8,246 cases from June 2 to June 15

8,213 cases from June 16 to 19

“The DOH is cautious in interpreting case counts especially as regards the most recent tally (June 16 to 29) as there may be incoming late reports,” the DOH said in their statement on Tuesday, July 16.

The department has identified seven regions with increasing dengue cases: Mimaropa, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the National Capital Region.

From January 1 to June 29, 90,119 cases have been tallied nationwide and 233 dengue-related deaths were recorded. This year’s tally of infections is so far 17% higher than the 75,968 infections recorded in the same period in 2023, which saw 291 deaths.

The DOH said weekly case numbers in 2024 were higher than infections from January 1 to May 11, 2023. However, weekly cases from May 12 to June 29 either went below or just above the recorded number of infections in the same period in 2023, thanks to efforts of local government units.

Protection

The DOH reminded the public to be cautious about the breeding waters available to mosquitoes.

“Dengue cases are rising as expected due to the rainfall, which allows more water to pool and be stagnant,” the department said.

“Left unchecked, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes responsible for spreading dengue will breed in these stagnant pools of water.”

Dengue is mostly transmitted through a mosquito bite. However, one can also get infected through maternal transmission, blood products, organ donation, and blood transfusion.

Symptoms of infection include having high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rashes. These symptoms typically appear around 4 to 10 days after getting infected.

As the country braces itself for more rainfall, now that the state weather bureau has triggered the La Niña Alert, the DOH also reminded the public to take the following steps to protect themselves:

Use insect repellent

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants

Consult health professionals in case of symptoms

Support/participate in fogging or spraying local hotspot or outbreak areas

– Rappler.com