Manalo: No notification, just ‘exchange of info’ on missions to Ayungin Shoal

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro pose for a photo during their arrival at Camp Aguinaldo, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2024.

'On the issue of notification, I think the more accurate term is exchange of information, which is exactly what we did with China — both of us,' says Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said Tuesday, July 30, that Manila’s “provisional arrangement” with Beijing for mission to Ayungin Shoal covers an “exchange of information,” and not “notification” — contrary to the claims of the Asian superpower.

“Yes, we will, of course, continue our… resupply missions. On the issue of notification, I think the more accurate term is exchange of information, which is exactly what we did with China — both of us,” said Manalo in a joint press conference after he and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. met with their United States counterparts in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

“The fact that the [resupply] was a relative success, I think indicates that it’s something that we are committed to pursue in succeeding supply missions. Provided, of course, [that] China also adheres to the understanding,” added the Philippines’ foreign affairs chief.

While several Chinese ships remained in the vicinity of the shoal during the resupply mission, the Philippines said these did not disrupt Philippine ships.

Manalo was asked about disagreement over the terms of an arrangement or agreement between the Philippines and China on the missions to bring supplies to and rotate troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre, a rusting warship that has been grounded in Ayungin Shoal since 1999.

Missions to the BRP Sierra Madre, especially in recent months, have often turned dangerous for Filipino soldiers – with the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia routinely using water cannons and dangerous maneuvers in a bid to stop Philippine vessels.

The worst incident yet took place in June 2024, when the CCG towed the Philippine Navy’s boats before boarding them and destroying equipment on board. A Philippine soldier lost his thumb as a result of China’s boat ramming.

The provisional arrangement or agreement was announced weeks after Manila hosted Chinese diplomats in early July 2024 for a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting on the South China Sea. The first resupply mission to Ayungin after the agreement was finalized was completed without incident, according to the Philippines.

China has insisted that the Philippines agreed to prior notice and an on-site inspection of its vessels. The Philippines – from the Department of Foreign Affairs to the National Security Council – denied these were the terms of the agreement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “welcomed” the agreement and the results of the July 2024 resupply mission to Ayungin, emphasizing that it should “be the standard, not the exception.”

Blinken said he had told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a meeting in Laos that “China must uphold its commitments to not obstruct the Philippines in their resupply missions.”

The Philippines is the United States’ oldest treaty-ally in the region. Blinken reiterated Washington’s “ironclad defense commitment” to the Philippines, telling media that the Mutual Defense Treaty covers “armed attacks on Filipino armed forces, public vessels or aircraft, including the coast guard, anywhere in the Pacific, including the South China Sea.”

Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced during their visit to Manila that Washington has committed a “once-in-a-generation” amount of $500 million in foreign military financing. The money, said US officials, would be used to help the modernization efforts of both the military and coast guard. – Rappler.com