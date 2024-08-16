Philippines says US missile system poses no threat to China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WARSHIP. US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon sails alongside the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Montreal during Surface Action Group operations as a part of exercise “Noble Wolverine" in the South China Sea May 30, 2023.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi raised concerns over the missile system in bilateral talks on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Laos

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines sought to assure China on Friday that the presence of a US intermediate-range missile system on its territory posed no threat to China and would not destabilize the region.

The US deployed its missile system to the Philippines in April as part of the two countries’ joint military drills, the first time it has set up the system in the Indo-Pacific region.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi raised concerns over the missile system in bilateral talks on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Laos.

“He (Wang) said it could be destabilizing, the presence, and I said ‘No, they’re not destabilizing’,” Manalo told a forum with foreign correspondents.

“I believe that (the) particular missiles he’s referring to are only there temporarily,” he added.

Wang said last month the deployment of the US intermediate-range missile system could fuel regional tensions and lead to an arms race.

The Typhon missile system, capable of firing Tomahawk land attack and SM-6 missiles, was not fired during the drills, but the Philippines said it was shipped to test the feasibility of transporting the 40-ton weapon system by air.

Security engagements between the Philippines and its treaty ally the United States have intensified as both nations seek to counter what they see as China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea and near Taiwan.

Washington last month pledged funding of $500 million for Manila’s military and coast guard. The Philippines has also expanded security cooperation with Japan, another key US ally in East Asia, angering China.

“The Chinese side believes that defence cooperation between countries should not target any third party or disrupt regional peace and stability,” Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China’s defense ministry, said on the ministry’s social media account.

“The Philippines are inviting wolves into the house and willingly acting as their pawns, which is despised by other regional countries,” Zhang said.

South China Sea

Tension between China and the Philippines has increased, in particular over disputed territories in the South China Sea.

Last week, the Philippines accused China’s air force of carrying out dangerous manoeuvres over the contested Scarborough Shoal. China maintains its aircraft operated lawfully and professionally.

The air incident came after Manila and Beijing agreed to better manage maritime disputes.

Manalo also said he hoped that China would honor its provisional arrangement with Manila over the latter’s resupply missions to a beached vessel at another contested spot, the Second Thomas Shoal.

China has claimed most of the South China Sea as its territory, including the Scarborough and Second Thomas Shoals.

It rejects a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that Beijing’s expansive claims in the South China Sea had no basis under international law.

“We will take legitimate countermeasures against deliberate infringements and provocations to protect our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” Zhang said. – Rappler.com