PH protests China’s use of flares on PAF plane over Scarborough Shoal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The latest incident – this time over Scarborough Shoal – happens just a month after the Philippines and China agreed to ease tensions in Ayungin Shoal

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines, through its Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had lodged a diplomatic protest against China over its use of dangerous maneuvers and flares against Philippine aircraft flying over Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza confirmed the filing of the protest in a message to reporters on Tuesday, August 13.

Play Video

During a budget briefing at the House of Representatives on August 13, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the protest was conveyed through a note verbale.

“Without going through the details, the essential points of all these statements were the strong condemnation of the incident and the fact that the PAF (Philippine Air Force) plane posed no threat to the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) air force and therefore, these were lawful flight operations. They did not violate any sovereignty or jurisdiction, they are within our rights and they entered over our air space,” said Manalo during the House briefing.

On August 8, during a “maritime security operation” over Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc, two planes from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) performed “dangerous manuevers” and dropped flares in the path of the Philippine Air Force (PAF)’s NC-212i.

No Filipino soldier was harmed in an act that a Philippine Navy spokesperson has called “coercive, aggressive and deceptive.”

Scarborough Shoal is a high tide elevation that is claimed by both China and the Philippines. While it is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the issue of who has sovereignty over the feature has yet to be determined. Because it is a high tide elevation, Scarborough generates its own 12 nautical mile territorial sea, which includes the air space over it. (ANALYSIS: The most complicated dispute in the world)

China has maintained control over the shoal since 2012, when it reneged on a US-brokered agreement for both Manila and Beijing to pull out of the area after a tense stand-off. Since then, a handful of Chinese vessels — the China Coast Guard or Chinese Maritime Militia — have remained constants in the area.

For Filipino fisherfolk, this meant limited access to the shoal, which a 2016 arbitral ruling said was the traditional fishing ground of Filipinos, Chinese, and Vietnamese fisherfolk.

The August 2024 incident in Scarborough Shoal comes barely a month after the Philippines and China reached a “provisional agreement” aimed to ease tensions in another flashpoint of tensions, Ayungin Shoal.

That agreement, which DFA officials said on August 13 is subject to revisions and review, led to an uneventful rotation and resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal — the first successful and peaceful operation in months.

Ayungin Shoal is a feature located over 100 nautical miles from Palawan while Scarborough is located over 120 nautical miles from Zambales. These two shoals are flashpoints for tensions between China and Philippines in the West Philippine Sea, or part of the South China Sea that includes the Philippine EEZ. – Rappler.com