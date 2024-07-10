DOJ chief Remulla makes first public appearance in 4 months after health complications

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SIGNING. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the background, in Malacanang, on July 10, 2024.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla has been recovering from the major heart bypass procedure he went through in June last year

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla showed up in public for the first time since March, after complications surrounding his health led to a months-long physical absence in his agency.

Remulla led the signing on Wednesday, July 10 of the DOJ rules on criminal investigation in Malacañang, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in attendance.

Remulla neither delivered a speech nor led a press conference after the event, tasking his undersecretaries Jesse Hermogenes Andres and Raul Vasquez instead to speak with the media.

Remulla underwent a bypass surgery to remove a blockage in his heart back in June last year, but has since grappled with “complications in his immune system.”

In November, the DOJ said he suffered a “minor medical emergency.”

He was last seen in public in March, when he pushed to reopen the cases against doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano previously said that Remulla had been working from home and had been in constant communication with his subordinates despite his physical absence.

“His health is good. Recovery is on the uptick after his doctors asked him to go on a strict diet in order to lose weight,” Clavano said on Wednesday. – Rappler.com