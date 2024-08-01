Suspended Mayor Alice Guo still in Philippines – DOJ

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A SPY? Bamban Mayor Alice Leal Guo answers questions from senators during the continuation of the public hearing on the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator facility in Bamban, Tarlac, on May 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who faces a string of allegations over her nationality and alleged involvement with an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO), is still in the Philippines, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“May mga information naman kami mula sa ibang mga ahensya, mga kawani na nandito pa siya sa Pilipinas (We have information from other agencies that Guo is still in the Philippines),” anti-trafficking chief and DOJ Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty told reporters on Thursday, August 1.

Guo is the subject of a Senate arrest order after she was cited in contempt by the panel led by opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros for failing to attend the Senate hearings. The Tarlac mayor also faces a trafficking complaint, a non-bailable offense, over her alleged ties with the raided illegal POGO in her town.

The next preliminary hearing for Guo’s trafficking complaint is scheduled on August 6. In this stage of the complaint, the mayor has the opportunity to explain herself through her counter-affidavit. If she fails to submit one, the prosecutor may immediately decide on the complaint and bring the case to court. The mayor has never attended prior preliminary investigations, although her counsels have appeared on her behalf.

Last month, the Senate’s Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms nabbed Guo’s former accountant, Nancy Gamo, but failed to arrest the mayor. They also failed to find and arrest Guo’s siblings: Wesley, Shiela, and Seimen, as well as Dennis Cunanan, a former government official convicted in pork barrel scam. Cunanan was also implicated in the illegal POGO scheme.

The local mayor was put into the national spotlight for her alleged ties with the illegal POGO hub raided in her town. Her nationality and citizenship were also questioned amid the Senate inquiry into the illegal POGO hubs in the country.

The Office of the Solicitor General previously filed a petition with a local Tarlac court seeking to cancel Guo’s birth certificate. The same office, which serves as the state’s primary legal counsel, also seeks to unseat Guo as mayor, arguing that she is a Chinese citizen. Last month, the Court of Appeals approved the freeze order against Guo, which meant that the mayor cannot use her assets and properties until the order expires.

Guo is already on the immigration lookout bulletin order due to her trafficking complaint. However, an immigration lookout is used for monitoring purposes only, and is not “a sufficient prohibition for a subject’s departure from the Philippines.”

On POGO ban

Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order banning POGOs in the country, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said all POGO workers will be required to leave the Philippines in 60 days.

The immigration chief said they have a list of foreigners working for POGOs, which they got from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation. He added that they are expecting around 20,000 foreign workers to leave the country in the next two months.

However, on Tuesday, DOJ chief Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said they will clarify the said policy with the immigration since it should be “in consonance” with the president’s directive that all POGOs should wind down their activity by the end of the year.

“‘T’saka (And) we don’t want people to be panicking because they gave them order without consulting us,” Remulla added.

The DOJ secretary also warned some “elements” in the immigration bureau to refrain from engaging in corrupt activities as the government processes the foreigners’ exit from the Philippines.

“Maraming elements within the BI na gagawa pa sila ng pera. Palabas na itong mga tao, peperahan pa rin. Alam naman natin ano ito eh, palabigasan ng maraming corrupt. ‘Wag na nilang isipin ‘yon (There are lots of elements within the BI who might make money from this. These people leaving the country and yet, they will still extort these people. We know this, this is is like a money bank of many corrupt personnel),” Remulla said.

BI personnel have previously been accused of corruption.

The most popular scam was the “pastillas” scheme, where investigations revealed in 2020 that Chinese POGO employees allegedly entered the country with ease for a fee of P10,000 per person. The scheme was dubbed pastillas because the alleged payouts were rolled in paper. In 2023, Remulla said another scam in the BI allowed blacklisted foreigners to fly in and out the Philippines in exchange for paying a hefty fee. – Rappler.com