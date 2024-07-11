Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes off Sultan Kudarat

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Sultan Kudarat on Thursday, July 11, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.
Phivolcs said the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a depth of 722 kilometers.
No damage was expected but aftershocks were anticipated, Phivolcs said.
Reported intensities
Intensity IV – Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental
Intensity III – City of Mati, Davao Oriental; Glan, Sarangani
Intensity II – Maragusan, Davao de Oro; City of Tagum, Davao del Norte; Libungan, and Tulunan, Cotabato; Kiamba, Maitum, and Malapatan, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; City of General Santos
Intensity I – City of Davao; Tantangan, South Cotabato; Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Instrumental intensities
Intensity III – Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Glan, and Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II – City of Tagum, Davao del Norte; City of Digos, Davao DEL SUR; Matalam, Cotabato; City of Cotabato
Intensity I – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of Davao; City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Maitum, Sarangani; T’Boli, and Tampakan, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong, and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur
