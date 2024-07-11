Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes off Sultan Kudarat

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Phivolcs says aftershocks are expected but no damage is anticipated following the tremor that struck at a depth of over 700 kilometers

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Sultan Kudarat on Thursday, July 11, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

Phivolcs said the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at a depth of 722 kilometers.

No damage was expected but aftershocks were anticipated, Phivolcs said.

Reported intensities

Intensity IV – Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Intensity III – City of Mati, Davao Oriental; Glan, Sarangani

Intensity II – Maragusan, Davao de Oro; City of Tagum, Davao del Norte; Libungan, and Tulunan, Cotabato; Kiamba, Maitum, and Malapatan, Sarangani; City of Koronadal, South Cotabato; City of General Santos

Intensity I – City of Davao; Tantangan, South Cotabato; Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Instrumental intensities

Intensity III – Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Glan, and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II – City of Tagum, Davao del Norte; City of Digos, Davao DEL SUR; Matalam, Cotabato; City of Cotabato

Intensity I – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of Davao; City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Maitum, Sarangani; T’Boli, and Tampakan, South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong, and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

– Rappler.com