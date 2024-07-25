Camille Villar 4th in the family to run for senator 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The pressure didn’t come from the family but from supporters, says Representative Camille's father, Manny Villar, former Senate president and also among the country's richest men

MANILA, Philippines — Only people living under a rock would be surprised that her countless tarpaulins, wishing motorists safe travels on major roads and highways, were in preparation for this.

The youngest child and only daughter of former Senate president Manuel “Manny” Villar and incumbent Senator Cynthia Villar, is running for senator in 2025, the parents confirmed on Thursday, July 25.

Should Camille Villar-Genuino win, she will be the fourth member of the family to occupy a Senate seat. Her older brother, Mark, is also an incumbent senator, serving simultaneously with their mother. The tandem will also add to the list of siblings serving together, like the Cayetanos and Estrada-Ejercitos.

“Oo naman tatakbo si Camille. Nadesisyunan na niya eh. Marami kasi ang nakikiusap at nagtutulak sa kanya, sabi bakit hindi naman hindi, ‘di ba?” Manny Villar, one of the country’s richest man, said on the sidelines of the 7th Villar Foundation Youth Reduction Challenge Awards.

(Yes, of course, Camille will run. She already decided. It’s because a lot of people were asking her, pushing her, saying, why wouldn’t you run?)

The pressure didn’t come from the family, the father said: “Hindi, andaming humihiling eh. Sabi ko, pagbigyan mo na, and anyway kami naman ay nakaranas na maging politiko. Wala namang masama maglingkod sa bayan.”

(No, we didn’t pressure her. There were a lot of other people who asked her to. So I said, do them the favor. We [your family] have experienced being politicians. There’s nothing wrong about public service.)

Currently, Camille is a deputy speaker of the House of Representatives. She is on her second term representing the lone district of Las Piñas, a post that her parents and brother also occupied before she did.

For decades, Camille’s family has controlled politics in Las Piñas in southern Metro Manila, beginning with her maternal grandfather Filemon. Her uncle and his family have alternately held the mayorship of the city.

And should she get a seat, she will in effect replace her mother, whose term is ending in 2025, and will be serving together with her brother, whose first term will end in 2028.

Her mother acknowledged this, speaking of taking turns in the Senate matter-of-factly.

“Mag-end-term kasi ako ngayong 2025. So siguro makakapalit siya sa akin, at ang mga advocacy kong maiiwanan, she can carry on,” Cynthia said at the same family-sponsored event.

(It’s because my term is ending in 2025. So maybe she can take my place, and she can carry on the advocacies I’ve started.)

Cynthia is chairperson of the committee on agriculture, food and agrarian reform, and the committee on environment, natural resources and climate change.

As the former, she had been criticized for sitting on the proposed national land use plan, with observers saying a law that would protect agricultural and environmental lands from conversion would be disadvantageous to her family’s business interests.

As the latter, she’s been known to fiercely oppose reclamation projects that could inundate the southern cities of Metro Manila, including Las Piñas, and Cavite. She famously reprimanded Environmental Management Bureau Director William Cuñado, a Cebuano appointed by former president Rodrigo Duterte, for approving those projects despite the environmental consequences.

The Villars, through their foundations, have embarked on poverty reduction projects and livelihood trainings for returning overseas Filipino workers and their families. The vision, Cynthia said during the Thursday event, is for the Philippines “to become a middle income country in the future ASAP.”

As congresswoman, Camille herself has advocated that young people get better access to education, and for small businesses to be strengthened, as keys to ending poverty.

Camille is a business management graduate of Ateneo, and holds an MBA degree from Barcelona’s Institution de Estudios Superiores de la Eprese Business School.

According to her official website, she is president and CEO of AllValue, the family’s retail business, and a director of Vista Land & Lifescapes, Starmalls, and Golden Bria Holdings.

Republic Act 6713, which sets the code of conduct for government officials, requires them to divest from business interests if these give rise to conflicts of interest.

Camille’s name has yet to be included in surveys for senatorial preferences. In 2019, her mother, the richest senator, topped the senatorial election. – Rappler.com