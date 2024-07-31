Cynthia Villar eyes return to Las Piñas politics in 2025

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Senator Cynthia Villar, who will graduate from the Senate after her second term ends in 2025, says she wants to run for mayor but her husband, former Senate President Manny Villar, wants her to run for congresswoman

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Cynthia Villar is eyeing a return to Las Piñas politics in 2025 as her second term in the Senate ends next year.

In a chance interview with reporters on Wednesday, Julu 31,, the senator said that she has yet to decide if she would run for Las Piñas mayor or as congresswoman.

“Gusto ko magmayor. Si senator [Manny] Villar gusto niya mag-congresswoman ako,” Villar said.(I want to run for mayor but former senator Manny Villar wants me to run for congresswoman.)

“Tingin ko malaki ang maitutulong ko sa Las Piñas. Tingin naman ni Manny mas may value ako sa Congress,” she added.

(I think I can make a significant contribution to Las Piñas. Manny, on the other hand, believes I have more value in Congress.)

The senator said that she will decide on which position to run for by October, when the filing of certificates of candidacy begins.

She said she wants to continue her environmental advocacies in Las Piñas, among others.

“May farm school ako sa Las Piñas, may river rehabilitation program, may Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park, may drug rehab center kami doon,” she said.

(I have a farm school in Las Piñas, a river rehabilitation program, the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park, and a drug rehabilitation center there.)

Prior to winning a seat in the Senate in 2013, Villar served as Las Piñas representative.

Villar’s niece, Las Piñas Vice Mayor April Aguilar, is said to be running for mayor in 2025.

Villar’s daughter, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar Genuino, is gunning for a Senate seat next year.

– Rappler.com