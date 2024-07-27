LIST: The people gunning for the Senate in 2025

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The filing of candidacy in October for the 2025 elections is fast approaching, and politicians seeking to be part of the Senate have begun announcing their intention to run.
Rappler compiles a list of names whose candidacies were confirmed by them, by their relatives, or by their party mates.
Also part of this running list are politicians who are keeping their cards close to their chest, but whose names are being floated for the 2025 senatorial polls.
(Updated as of Friday, July 26)
Candidacy confirmed by them, by their family, or by their party
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas has formally signed an alliance with Lakas, Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), and National Unity Party (NUP), but has yet to unveil the administration slate. Nacionalista Party is also set to join the coalition, as per one ranking member, but has yet to ink an agreement with PFP.
|Name
|Party
|Occupation
|Notes
|Lito Lapid
|NPC
|Senator, film and television actor
|Up for reelection in 2025; confirmed candidacy in April
|Imee Marcos
|Nacionalista
|Senator
|Up for reelection in 2025; confirmed candidacy in June
|Manny Pacquiao
|PFP
|Former senator, boxer
|Confirmed candidacy in May
|Ariel Querubin
|Nacionalista
|Retired soldier
|Confirmed candidacy in July
|Bong Revilla
|Lakas
|Senator
|Up for reelection in 2025; candidacy confirmed by son in May
|Camille Villar
|Nacionalista
|House Deputy Speaker
|Candidacy confirmed by parents in July
Other names from smaller parties, including those considered to be the opposition, have also thrown their hat into the ring.
|Name
|Party
|Occupation
|Notes
|Bam Aquino
|Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino
|Former senator
|Confirmed candidacy in May
|Arlene Brosas
|Makabayan
|House Assistant Minority Leader
|Confirmed candidacy in July
|France Castro
|Makabayan
|House Deputy Minority Leader
|Confirmed candidacy in June
|Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa
|PDP
|Senator
|Up for reelection; confirmed candidacy in May
|Bong Go
|PDP
|Senator
|Up for reelection; candidacy confirmed by party in April
|Luke Espiritu
|Partido Lakas ng Masa
|Labor leader
|Candidacy announced by party leadership in July
|Phillip Salvador
|PDP
|Film actor
|Candidacy confirmed by party in April
|Francis Tolentino
|PDP
|Senator
|Up for reelection confimed candidacy in April, although as of July, he was reportedly being kicked out of the party
Declined to confirm their candidacies announced by other people
|Name
|Party
|Occupation
|Notes
|Chel Diokno
|Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino
|Human rights lawyer
|Candidacy announced by political ally in February, but later said he was still weighing his options
|Paolo Duterte
|Hugpong ng Pagbabago
|Davao City 1st District Representative
|Candidacy announced by sister in June; his father said in July not to believe the sister’s statement
|Rodrigo Duterte
|PDP
|Former president
|Candidacy announced by daughter in June, but Duterte later denied running
|Sebastian Duterte
|Hugpong ng Pagbabago
|Davao City Mayor
|Candidacy announced by sister in June; his father said in July not to believe the sister’s statement
|Kiko Pangilinan
|Liberal Party
|Former senator
|Candidacy confirmed by party mate in February, although he said in March that he has yet to make a final decision
Other potential aspirants
|Name
|Party
|Occupation
|Notes
|Benhur Abalos
|PFP
|Interior Secretary
|Name was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
|Abby Binay
|NPC
|Makati Mayor
|NPC said in May it was eyeing Binay as among its senatorial candidates for 2025
|Richard Gomez
|PFP
|House Assistant Majority Leader
|Name was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
|Richard Gordon
|Bagumbayan–VNP
|Former senator
|Name was included in pre-election surveys; he said in December 2025 Senate bid was “on the table”
|Gringo Honasan
|Reform PH
|Former senator
|Honasan said in June he was 70% sure about joining the race
|Ping Lacson
|Independent
|Former senator
|Lacson said in June he was mulling a Senate comeback
|Isko Moreno
|Aksyon
|Former Manila mayor
|His name made it to the Magic 12 of some pre-election surveys, but he is also being rumored to run for Manila mayor
|Willie Ong
|Aksyon
|Medical doctor
|Name was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
|Rufus Rodriguez
|Centrist Democratic Party
|Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Representative
|Name was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
|Yedda Romualdez
|Lakas
|Party-list lawmaker
|Name was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
|Vicente “Tito” Sotto III
|NPC
|Former Senate president
|He said in May he was 90% sure about joining the race
|Gilbert Teodoro
|People’s Reform Party
|Defense Secretary
|Name was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
|Ben Tulfo
|N/A
|Broadcaster
|His name made it to the Magic 12 of some pre-election surveys; Tulfo did not give a categorical answer about his plans as of July
|Erwin Tulfo
|ACT-CIS
|House Deputy Majority Leader
|Consistently topping pre-election surveys, but said in July he “has no plans yet” to run for senator
– with reports from Dwight de Leon/Rappler.com
