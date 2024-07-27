LIST: The people gunning for the Senate in 2025

Philippine elections
Rappler compiles the names of politicians whose 2025 senatorial bids have been confirmed by them, by their families, or by their political allies

MANILA, Philippines – The filing of candidacy in October for the 2025 elections is fast approaching, and politicians seeking to be part of the Senate have begun announcing their intention to run.

Rappler compiles a list of names whose candidacies were confirmed by them, by their relatives, or by their party mates.

Also part of this running list are politicians who are keeping their cards close to their chest, but whose names are being floated for the 2025 senatorial polls.

(Updated as of Friday, July 26)

Candidacy confirmed by them, by their family, or by their party

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas has formally signed an alliance with Lakas, Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), and National Unity Party (NUP), but has yet to unveil the administration slate. Nacionalista Party is also set to join the coalition, as per one ranking member, but has yet to ink an agreement with PFP.

NamePartyOccupationNotes
Lito LapidNPCSenator, film and television actorUp for reelection in 2025; confirmed candidacy in April
Imee MarcosNacionalistaSenatorUp for reelection in 2025; confirmed candidacy in June
Manny PacquiaoPFPFormer senator, boxerConfirmed candidacy in May
Ariel QuerubinNacionalistaRetired soldierConfirmed candidacy in July
Bong RevillaLakasSenatorUp for reelection in 2025; candidacy confirmed by son in May
Camille VillarNacionalistaHouse Deputy SpeakerCandidacy confirmed by parents in July

Other names from smaller parties, including those considered to be the opposition, have also thrown their hat into the ring.

NamePartyOccupationNotes
Bam AquinoKatipunan ng Nagkakaisang PilipinoFormer senatorConfirmed candidacy in May
Arlene BrosasMakabayanHouse Assistant Minority LeaderConfirmed candidacy in July
France CastroMakabayanHouse Deputy Minority LeaderConfirmed candidacy in June
Ronald “Bato” dela RosaPDPSenatorUp for reelection; confirmed candidacy in May
Bong GoPDPSenatorUp for reelection; candidacy confirmed by party in April
Luke EspirituPartido Lakas ng MasaLabor leaderCandidacy announced by party leadership in July
Phillip SalvadorPDPFilm actorCandidacy confirmed by party in April
Francis TolentinoPDPSenatorUp for reelection confimed candidacy in April, although as of July, he was reportedly being kicked out of the party
Declined to confirm their candidacies announced by other people
NamePartyOccupationNotes
Chel DioknoKatipunan ng Nagkakaisang PilipinoHuman rights lawyerCandidacy announced by political ally in February, but later said he was still weighing his options
Paolo DuterteHugpong ng PagbabagoDavao City 1st District RepresentativeCandidacy announced by sister in June; his father said in July not to believe the sister’s statement
Rodrigo DutertePDPFormer presidentCandidacy announced by daughter in June, but Duterte later denied running
Sebastian DuterteHugpong ng PagbabagoDavao City MayorCandidacy announced by sister in June; his father said in July not to believe the sister’s statement
Kiko Pangilinan Liberal PartyFormer senatorCandidacy confirmed by party mate in February, although he said in March that he has yet to make a final decision
Other potential aspirants
NamePartyOccupationNotes
Benhur AbalosPFPInterior SecretaryName was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
Abby BinayNPC Makati MayorNPC said in May it was eyeing Binay as among its senatorial candidates for 2025
Richard GomezPFPHouse Assistant Majority LeaderName was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
Richard GordonBagumbayan–VNPFormer senatorName was included in pre-election surveys; he said in December 2025 Senate bid was “on the table”
Gringo HonasanReform PHFormer senatorHonasan said in June he was 70% sure about joining the race
Ping LacsonIndependentFormer senatorLacson said in June he was mulling a Senate comeback
Isko MorenoAksyonFormer Manila mayorHis name made it to the Magic 12 of some pre-election surveys, but he is also being rumored to run for Manila mayor
Willie OngAksyonMedical doctorName was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
Rufus RodriguezCentrist Democratic PartyCagayan de Oro 2nd District RepresentativeName was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
Yedda RomualdezLakasParty-list lawmakerName was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
Vicente “Tito” Sotto IIINPCFormer Senate presidentHe said in May he was 90% sure about joining the race
Gilbert TeodoroPeople’s Reform PartyDefense SecretaryName was floated by political strategist Lito Banayo in May
Ben TulfoN/ABroadcasterHis name made it to the Magic 12 of some pre-election surveys; Tulfo did not give a categorical answer about his plans as of July
Erwin TulfoACT-CISHouse Deputy Majority LeaderConsistently topping pre-election surveys, but said in July he “has no plans yet” to run for senator

– with reports from Dwight de Leon/Rappler.com

