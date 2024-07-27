LIST: The people gunning for the Senate in 2025

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler compiles the names of politicians whose 2025 senatorial bids have been confirmed by them, by their families, or by their political allies

MANILA, Philippines – The filing of candidacy in October for the 2025 elections is fast approaching, and politicians seeking to be part of the Senate have begun announcing their intention to run.

Rappler compiles a list of names whose candidacies were confirmed by them, by their relatives, or by their party mates.

Also part of this running list are politicians who are keeping their cards close to their chest, but whose names are being floated for the 2025 senatorial polls.

(Updated as of Friday, July 26)

Candidacy confirmed by them, by their family, or by their party

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas has formally signed an alliance with Lakas, Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), and National Unity Party (NUP), but has yet to unveil the administration slate. Nacionalista Party is also set to join the coalition, as per one ranking member, but has yet to ink an agreement with PFP.

Other names from smaller parties, including those considered to be the opposition, have also thrown their hat into the ring.

Declined to confirm their candidacies announced by other people

Other potential aspirants

– with reports from Dwight de Leon/Rappler.com