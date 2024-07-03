What you need to know about Comelec’s Special Register Anywhere Program

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ACCESSIBLE VOTER REGISTRATION. Registrants queue at the Nova Plaza Mall in Novaliches, Quezon City, on June 28 to participate in Comelec's Special Register Anywhere Program for the upcoming 2025 elections.

Anyone from anywhere in the country can now register, transfer address, correct entries and civil status, and reactivate their status at available RAP sites near them

MANILA, Philippines – Have you registered to vote?

Just about three months before the deadline for voter registration, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) continues its efforts to make voter registration more “convenient, cost-effective, and quick” through the Special Register Anywhere Program (RAP) initiative.

Following the low registration turnout for the recent barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, RAP is one of the countermeasures to help increase registered voters for the 2025 polls.

Coming off from its name, anyone from anywhere in the country can now register regardless of their place of residence. This mainly caters to workers and students with limited time, which aims to address issues on last-minute registration surges at election offices due to the lack of opportunities to register before the deadline.

RAP started from initial testing in select malls in the country in 2022 before its nationwide implementation in February this year, requiring capital cities per province to conduct RAP in their localities. So far, they have accepted registration applications in Metro Manila and provinces such as Ilocos Sur, Masbate, and Lanao del Sur, among others.

The Nova Plaza Mall in Novaliches, Quezon City, was one of the recent stops in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday, June 28, where more than 300 registrants were accommodated. According to Comelec, this number is higher than usual as they normally receive around 100 applications in their previous RAP drives. Most of these are registrations from first-time voters, as well as qualification inquiries from those who will turn 18 on or before the elections.

If you’re planning to visit any RAP site, here’s what you need to know about the registration process:

Registration process

RAP sites will accept new registrations, transfer applicants, correction of entries and civil status, and reactivation.

Voter registration at RAP sites is processed through a few easy steps.

Step 1: Download and pre-fill the application form from Comelec’s website for faster transaction. Printed application forms will also be available in RAP sites.

Download and pre-fill the application form from Comelec’s website for faster transaction. Printed application forms will also be available in RAP sites. Step 2: Present a valid government-issued ID or student ID to the election officer for verification of data.

Present a valid government-issued ID or student ID to the election officer for verification of data. Step 3: The Comelec staff will capture your demographic data and biometrics. Provide your fingerprint and signature. Avoid wearing sleeveless clothing for your photo.

The Comelec staff will capture your demographic data and biometrics. Provide your fingerprint and signature. Avoid wearing sleeveless clothing for your photo. Step 4: Receive an acknowledgment receipt. This will serve as proof of voter registration, not a voter certificate.

The Comelec can also process multiple application concerns – this means that if an application requests reactivation and transfer with correction of name, they can process it all at once. In the case of registrants coming from provinces, applications will be processed at the Comelec main office and will be sent to their respective cities and provinces afterwards.

Additional RAP schedules in NCR and across the country will be announced on Comelec’s Facebook page. While upcoming RAP schedules are yet to be announced, voter registration at your local Comelec election offices is still ongoing from Mondays to Saturdays, including holidays.

For any questions, concerns, and complaints on election-related matters, reach out to Comelec through the voter hotline chat room in the Rappler Communities app. – with reports from Viancé Redoblado/Rappler.com

Viancé Redoblado is a Rappler intern from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila. She is an incoming senior taking up Bachelor of Arts in Communication. At present, she is a feature writer of Ang Pamantasan, the official student publication of PLM.