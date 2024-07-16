Trillanes joins Aksyon Demokratiko as he eyes Caloocan mayoral bid

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW MEMBER. Former senator Antonio Trillanes took his oath as Aksyon Demokratiko member on July 15, 2024

Former senator Antonio 'Sonny' Trillanes IV says he will formally announce his bid for Caloocan mayor at the proper time

MANILA, Philippines – Former senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV has joined Aksyon Demokratiko as he eyes a mayoral bid in Caloocan City in the 2025 elections.

Trillanes announced his new party affiliation in a Facebook post on Monday, July 15.

“Ngayong araw, ako at ang aking mga kasama sa Caloocan ay nanumpa bilang mga bagong miyembro ng Aksyon Demokratiko. Maraming salamat kina Aksyon Chairperson Emeritus Sonia Roco, Chairman Ernest Ramel Jr., at Aksyon President Isko Moreno sa inyong mainit na pagtanggap,” he said.

(Today, I and my allies in Caloocan were sworn in as new members of Aksyon Demokratiko. I wish to thank Aksyon chairperson emeritus Sonia Roco, chairman Ernest Ramel Jr., and Aksyon president Isko Moreno for your warm welcome.)

GMA News Online reported that according to Trillanes, while he plans to run for Caloocan mayor, he will make the formal announcement “at the proper time.”

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, July 16, Ramel said that Aksyon believes in Trillanes’ capability to become a good local chief executive.

“Isa sa mga adhikain ng Aksyon ay ang malinis, mahusay, at mabilis na pamamahala sa lokal na pamahalaan na may tunay na pagmamalasakit sa mamamayan,” he said.

(One of the goals of Aksyon is honest, competent, and dynamic governance at the local level, with genuine compassion for our citizens.)

Trillanes, who served as senator from 2007 to 2019, attempted a Senate comeback in 2022 under the Liberal Party but lost. Even out of the political spotlight, Trillanes has been a vocal critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte. (READ: Trillanes scores first major SC win vs Duterte)

The late former senator Raul Roco founded Aksyon in 1997. – Rappler.com