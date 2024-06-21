EU says new China coast guard rule adds to tensions, undermines UNCLOS

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The bloc calls for 'restraint and full respect of the relevant international rules' following the tensest incident between the Philippines and China yet in the West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines – The European Union (EU) on Friday, June 21, criticized China’s new coast guard regulation, saying it “adds to tensions” and hinders the path to a “durable solution” of disputes in the South China Sea.

The EU issued the statement days after the tensest and most violent incident between Chinese and Filipino personnel in the West Philippine Sea, which left one Filipino personnel seriously hurt.

“China’s new ‘Coast Guard Regulation’ which entered into force on 15 June has added to tensions, rather than reducing them. This new Regulation mandates the detention of foreign persons and vessels throughout the entire area claimed by China, further negating the findings of the 2016 arbitral tribunal, and undermining core principles of UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” the bloc said in a statement.

China continues to reject the 2016 Arbitral Ruling, which deemed invalid its sweeping claim of most of the South China Sea. China has doubled down on its claim on waters it considers it own, including the South China Sea.

“The EU believes that such unilateral measures make it more difficult to achieve a durable solution to disputes in the South China Sea and increase the risk of dangerous confrontation.”

“Dangerous collisions are occurring with increasing regularity in the South China Sea, adding to a steady escalation of tensions, which must be defused rather than prolonged. The EU therefore reiterates its longstanding call for restraint and full respect of the relevant international rules, to ensure the peaceful resolution of differences and reduction of tensions in the region,” it added.

Days after the new rule kicked in, on June 17, China Coast Guard (CCG) personnel harassed Filipino forces on a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, in what has been the most tense incident between the two countries to date.

The Philippines was conducting a regular rotation and resupply mission to bring provisions and rotate personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, a warship that was run aground in 1999 and has since served as a military outpost in the shoal. The CCG repeatedly rammed at the rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) of the Philippine Navy.

Footage from the Philippine military have also showed CCG personnel wielding bladed weapons, using loud sirens, and even throwing rock at Filipino soldiers already moored beside the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

China also towed one of the RHIBs, puncturing its tube and purposefully damaging equipment on board. One Filipino soldier lost his thumb during the melee, as China’s RHIBs and steel hulled boats rammed the Philippine Navy ships relentlessly.

Tensions between the Philippines and China over the West Philippine Sea, an area within the South China Sea that includes Manila’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), have only been increasing in the past year.

Even before the June 17 incident, China has been routinely harassing and trying to block Philippine mission to flashpoints in the West Philippine Sea – in Ayungin and Panatag Shoal, especially.

The Philippines has made it policy to expose Chinese actions in the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com

