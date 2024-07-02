Ex-PCGG chief accountant not off the hook over P8.3-million disallowed incentives

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

State auditors rule that former PCGG chief accountant Lourdes Navarro can't be relieved of liability over disallowances totaling P8.3 million

MANILA, Philippines – Former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) chief accountant Lourdes Navarro was denied her petition to be relieved of liability in relation to disallowances issued against cash incentives paid to agency officials in 2012 and 2013 totaling P8.3 million, with the Commission on Audit (COA) saying that she was expected to be knowledgeable of the transactions.

The COA en banc said that as chief accountant, Navarro was expected to “know the laws and rules on the grant of the disallowed benefits when she certified on the disbursement vouchers (DVs) that supporting documents are complete.”

In its 10-page decision, COA said Navarro should have notified her superiors that the expenditures were illegal. Without a document to support this, Navarro’s position that she acted in good faith would not stand.

Included in the disallowance were P3.4 million in gift checks of PCGG officials and employees, P1.65 million in calamity assistance, P1.1 million in goodwill incentives, and P1.4 million collective negotiation agreement incentives.

However, the appeal of PCGG administrative officer Conrado Afable to be dropped was granted, as he only released the funds through the preparation of pay envelopes and distribution of benefits to intended recipients.

COA said Afable was not a certifying officer and did not exercise discretion, making his function not directly related to the cause of the disallowance. – Rappler.com