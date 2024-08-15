Filipino fisherman missing after collision with unidentified ship off Masbate waters  

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

An unidentified ship collides with a Filipino fishing boat with two brothers on board

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday, August 15, that its San Pascual sub-station in Masbate was still looking for a 23-year-old fisherman who went missing after a “reported collision” between their motorize fishing boat and a still unidentified vessel in the vicinity waters of Burias Island in Masbate.

In a release on Thursday, the PCG said the man, identified as Roldan Marientes was aboard their fishing boat with his older brother Roland when the incident, tagged by the PCG as a collision, took place at around 2 am on August 10.

Roland was rescued at 11 am the same day by the commercial vessel MV Virgen De Penafancia XII while it was in transit from Burias Island to the Masbate City Port.

No other details — such as the flag of the ship that hit the Marientes’ vessel — were available as of posting.

The PCG said that on top of search and rescue operations, it was also coordinating with nearby villages and local fisherfolk “for possible sightings of the missing fisherman.” – Rappler.com