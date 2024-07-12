Most Filipinos think joint patrols, exercises way to strengthen PH external defense – survey

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, Philippine Navy, US Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy sail the West Philippine Sea together during a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) from June 16 to 17, 2024.

Filipinos also believe AFP modernization is key to protecting the Philippines' exclusive economic zone

MANILA, Philippines – Most Filipinos – up to 51% – believe that the Philippines should strengthen existing alliances and “elevate partnerships” by holding joint patrols and military exercises with its allies and partners, according to a late-June 2024 survey.

The Pulse Asia Research Incorporated survey, held in time for the 8th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral award, is a snapshot of public sentiments as the Philippines tries to step up efforts to defend its sovereign rights and sovereignty claims in the West Philippine Sea, or part of the South China Sea that includes the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Aside from joint patrols and military exercises, half of Filipinos surveyed said the Philippines should “support the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to protect our territory and marine resources in our exclusive economic zone.”

Forty percent, meanwhile, said the government should protect the rights of people and fishing communities in the West Philippine Sea, while 38% think increasing military outposts in those waters is key.

Joint patrols and joint sails – called Maritime Cooperation Activities – have increased in the West Philippine Sea, especially in the past year. The Philippines has sailed with the United States, Japan, Australia, and Canada at different times in 2023 and 2024. The Philippines is a treaty-ally of the United States and is the strategic parter of Japan and Australia. Manila also has military access agreements with Canberra and Tokyo.

The Philippines recently signed a defense memorandum of agreement with Canada.

Most Filipinos (76%), according to the Pulse Asia survey, believed in the statement: “The West Philippine Sea is at the core of the foreign and security policies of the Marcos administration. As we mark the 8th anniversary of the arbitral award, the current administration must continue asserting our maritime rights and protecting our territory in the West Philippine Sea.”

Only 3% disagreed, while 20% were undecided.

The US remained the top country Filipinos believe the Marcos administration should work with as tensions rise in the West Philippine Sea.

These are the results of the survey (respondents were allowed to choose up to three countries).

United States: 74%

Japan: 44%

Canada: 41%

Australia: 36

United Kingdom: 27%

Russia: 17%

European Union: 16%

South Korea: 15%

China: 5%

India: 3%

Field work for the survey began on June 17, the same day the China Coast Guard (CCG) harassed a Philippine military mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal by towing, boarding, then damaging vessels of the Philippine Navy.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite a 2016 arbitral ruling that said this claim was invalid.

Tensions between the Philippines and China continue to rise in South China Sea flashpoints, as Beijing continues to harass Manila’s missions to features it claims and occupies. – Rappler.com