‘Iyaking Kaibigan’? Filipinos online poke fun at Sara Duterte’s book

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte’s children’s book Isang Kaibigan (A Friend) became the subject of memes after a heated exchange with Senator Risa Hontiveros during Senate deliberations on the proposed 2025 Office of the Vice President budget on Tuesday, August 20.

Filipinos online echoed Hontiveros’ concerns – why was P10 million allotted for the distribution of the books authored by the Vice President? During the hearing, Duterte accused Hontiveros of politicizing the OVP’s budget instead of answering Hontiveros’ questions on what the book is about.

Isang Kaibigan is a story of an owl who got abandoned by all but one of his friends after he lost everything, including his home, in a storm. Only one friend – his “true friend” – stood by him during his time of need. The last page of the book, the author’s page, described Duterte as “isang tunay na kaibigan (a true friend).”

Social media users pointed out the irony of the book’s story and description of Duterte, citing the 2011 incident when Vice President punched a court sheriff over a demolition project when she was Davao City mayor.

Some users rode on the theme of the book to criticize Duterte’s overseas personal trip during the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon, and her “friendship” with China and fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

One user provided lines from hit Filipino movie Labs Kita… Okey Ka Lang? to fill in Isang Kaibigan‘s text.

The distribution of Isang Kaibigan is under the OVP’s flagship program “PagbaBAGo Campaign.” – Rappler.com