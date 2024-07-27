Your sanctuary calls: Churches serve as refuge for disaster victims

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

According to members of Rappler’s faith chat room, religious groups help victims satisfy their physical and spiritual needs in times of calamity

MANILA, Philippines – How do religious groups help when disasters strike?

Parts of Luzon were recently flooded after Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) enhanced the southwest monsoon, bringing back memories of Tropical Storm Ondoy (Ketsana) in 2009.

In troubling times like this, according to members of Rappler’s faith chat room, churches are called to provide victims with both physical and spiritual needs, regardless of their religion.

One user, Joshua Policarpio, said that religious communities also use their networks to help mobilize volunteers and gather resources for relief efforts.

Several organizations, including parishes and religious groups, have extended a helping hand to those affected by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Parish priest Father Ferdinand Delatado, along with Parish Pastoral Council president Sister Lina Tanjuatco and members of the Social Action Ministry, organized a relief operation and donation drive at San Ildefonso de Toledo Parish in Tanay, Rizal, on… pic.twitter.com/oie6tTQcBW — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 25, 2024

Calvary Foursquare Church in Santa Mesa, Manila, has opened its doors to provide food, shelter, and electricity for charging to the victims of #HabagatPH, including those stranded in front of the church due to flooded roads on Wednesday, July 24. Photos by… pic.twitter.com/fjMMu1XY4l — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 25, 2024

Other churches, such as the Quiapo Church in the City of Manila, also opened their doors to those who needed temporary shelter during the typhoon.

Filipinos took shelter as churches open its doors to those seeking refuge as heavy rain brought by #CarinaPH and #HabagatPH affect Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon. Photos courtesy of Santuario del Sto. Cristo Parish and Roman Catholic Diocese… pic.twitter.com/18u8JD5cyG — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 24, 2024

The iconic Quiapo Church shelters Filipinos affected by #CarinaPH and #HabagatPH, declaring on its Facebook page, “Ang dambana ni Jesus Nazareno ay tahanan ng bawat Pilipino.” 📸 Quiapo Church



Do you have similar stories of hope from… pic.twitter.com/LsDjJt5ry4 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 24, 2024

Father Marvin Pajarillaga, a parish priest in Quezon City whose church also served as an evacuation center, told Rappler in an interview that welcoming evacuees is also a way of showing God’s love.

“Yes, ang simbahan ay lugar para magdasal, pero kinakailangan din naming isalba ‘yung buhay ng mga tao,” he said. (Yes, the church is a place for prayer, but we also need to save people’s lives.)

Is your religious community holding relief efforts for typhoon victims?