Your sanctuary calls: Churches serve as refuge for disaster victims

MANILA, Philippines – How do religious groups help when disasters strike?
Parts of Luzon were recently flooded after Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) enhanced the southwest monsoon, bringing back memories of Tropical Storm Ondoy (Ketsana) in 2009.
In troubling times like this, according to members of Rappler’s faith chat room, churches are called to provide victims with both physical and spiritual needs, regardless of their religion.
One user, Joshua Policarpio, said that religious communities also use their networks to help mobilize volunteers and gather resources for relief efforts.
Several organizations, including parishes and religious groups, have extended a helping hand to those affected by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.
Other churches, such as the Quiapo Church in the City of Manila, also opened their doors to those who needed temporary shelter during the typhoon.
Father Marvin Pajarillaga, a parish priest in Quezon City whose church also served as an evacuation center, told Rappler in an interview that welcoming evacuees is also a way of showing God’s love.
“Yes, ang simbahan ay lugar para magdasal, pero kinakailangan din naming isalba ‘yung buhay ng mga tao,” he said. (Yes, the church is a place for prayer, but we also need to save people’s lives.)
