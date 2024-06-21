Philippines logs first Q fever case, culls infected goats from US

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

INFECTED. The Bureau of Animal Industry culls more than five dozen goats in a facility in Marinduque.

The Bureau of Animal Industry has culled more than five dozen imported goats in a Marinduque facility

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) of the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Friday, June 21, the first case of Q fever in the Philippines.

Q fever, a zoonotic disease caused by the bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infect goats, sheep, and cows, was detected in a government breeding station in Marinduque. Results of confirmatory tests came out Wednesday, June 19.

The BAI said they had already depopulated more than five dozen goats imported from the United States, as well as other animals in the Marinduque facility.

The bureau culled imported goats in a quarantine facility in Pampanga, too, even before conducting tests.

Humans can get infected from Q fever “by breathing in dust that has been contaminated by infected animal feces, urine, milk, and birth products,” according to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. temporarily banned the importation of goats from the US. The agriculture secretary had suspended concerned BAI personnel involved in the importation “pending investigation” and ordered the review of existing protocols and the potential blacklisting of the goat importer from the US.

The BAI assured the public that they were “conducting extensive surveillance” and procuring additional polymerase chain reaction or PCR reagents for testing of suspected cases.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of both animals and humans,” Christian Daquigan, chief of BAI National Veterinary Quarantine Services Division, said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all necessary actions to control the cases.” – Rappler.com