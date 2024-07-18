Washington hosts first PH-US cyber-digital policy meet 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PARTNERS. The US and the Philippines hold the first-ever Cyber-Digital Policy Dialogue in Washington, DC from July 15 to 16, 2024. Secretary for Information and Communications Technology Ivan John Uy led the Philippine delegation while US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick headed the US delegation.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and United States agreed to have more discussions on the “protection of critical infrastructure against malicious cyber activity” and to jointly develop 5G networks, during the inaugural bilateral Cyber-Digital Policy Dialogue in Washington, DC.

Secretary for Information and Communications Technology Ivan John Uy led the Philippine delegation while US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel Fick headed the US delegation. The dialogue ran from July 15 to 16 in Washington DC.

In a news release, the US embassy in Manila quoted Uy as saying that “cybersecurity stands as a paramount global challenge, demanding unified efforts, collective intelligence, and steadfast solidarity.”

“The partnership between the United States and the Philippines serves as an exemplar of effective collaboration essential for combating these evolving threats,” he added.

Fick, meanwhile, said the meeting was important to discuss “bilateral efforts to strengthen cyber security and our digital economy and to protect government information systems that are a critical backbone of our alliance.”

The two countries, treaty allies bound by the Mutual Defense Treaty, agreed to:

Pursue joint efforts on the development of fifth generation (5G) networks and open, interoperable, and trusted architectures such as Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN)

Secure and reliable global undersea cable networks

Digital connectivity and inclusion through cloud computing and satellite-based solutions

Ensure the trusted flow of data across borders; deepening collaboration through the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules Forum to facilitate interoperability among data protection and privacy frameworks globally

Strengthen cooperation through the ASEAN Digital Ministers’ and Senior Officials’ meetings

Foster investments for secure and resilient ICT infrastructure

The US embassy said the two countries also talked about the United Nations Framework of Responsible State Behavior in Cyberspace and the “continued implementation of cyber confidence building measures.”

Washington DC and Manila are also set to hold a similar cyber and digital trilateral dialogue with Japan.

Representatives from the Philippines included officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of National Defense, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Trade and Industry, the National Telecommunications Commission, the National Privacy Commission, the Cybercrime Investigation Coordinating Center, the National Security Council, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police.

The US, meanwhile, was represented by officials from the Department of State, the Department of Defense, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, including the Criminal Division and Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the National Cyber Directorate, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Bilateral ties between the US and the Philippines have grown in the past year under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has turned to traditional partners like its treaty-ally the United States, as China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea only get worse. Cyber security has also been an area of concern for the Philippines. – Rappler.com